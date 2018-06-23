 
 
 
Reports about ceasefire violation in Darfur "mere rumours": governor

UNAMID's new Temporary Operating Base in Golo, Jebel Marra, Central Darfur on 30 April 2018 (Photo UNAMID)

June 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Governor of Central Darfur State Mohamed Ahmed Jad al-Sid has described reports that the Sudanese army and security forces have violated the unilateral ceasefire as “mere rumours”.

Speaking to Radio Biladi on Saturday, Jad al-Sid underlined his state is completely committed to the unilateral cessation of hostilities declared by President Omer al-Bashir.

He said actions of the Sudanese army, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), security forces and the police inside the 9 localities aim to collect illicit arms as well as combating negative phenomena to impose the authority of the state and the rule of law.

The governor stressed the security situation is calm across the state, pointing to statements by the United Nations and hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) in this regard.

He underscored his government would continue to collect illicit weapons and pursue rebels and outlaws, denying the occurrence of any new waves of displacement in the state.

The Sudanese government and three rebel groups including the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Sudan Liberation Movement- Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and SLM- Transitional Council (SLM-TC) are committed to a unilateral ceasefire in Darfur region.

However, since last March, the Sudanese army and the SLM-AW led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur, which is not committed to the truce, resumed clashes in different parts of Jebel Marra.

On Friday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry accused the SLM-AW of carrying out “provocative” attacks in Jebel Marra in order to abort the unilateral ceasefire.

It stressed Sudan’s commitment to the unilateral cessation of hostilities and to continue efforts to complete the peace process, reconstruction and development.

The Sudanese army has been fighting armed groups in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

