South Sudan steps up efforts for 2020 Olympic Games

June 23, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan has developed a three-year strategic plan to develop its sports infrastructure and nature young talents ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games due to take place in Tokyo, Japan.

Olympic marathon runner from South Sudan. Guor Marial, August 2012 (AFP/Getty)

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the President of the South Sudan National Olympic Committee, Juma Stephen Lugga said the war-torn is on a mission to improve the Rio 2016 Olympic performance.

Three athletes represented South Sudan at the Olympics in Rio, Brazil.

"Sports have no boundary. It is a catalyst to unite our youth at this crucial time in our history. We are looking forward to engage our youth in all Olympic gatherings," he said in the capital, Juba.

As part of the three-year plan, Lugga said, the Olympic body intends to construct an Olympic village to identify young athletes and build their capacities in preparation for future athletic competitions.

South Sudan marked Olympic Day Celebrations by raising the International Olympic Committee (IOC) flag in Juba on Saturday.

The head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), David Shearer said Olympic games provides a unique opportunity for the people of South Sudan to come together, end their differences and rebuild their country after years of civil war.

The world’s youngest nation became the 206th member of the IOC in August 2015.

(ST)