Machar in Khartoum for two-week talks with Kiir on South Sudan peace

email
Riek Machar (L) received by the Sudanese FM Dirdeiry at Khartoum airport on 24 June 23017 (Photo SUNA)
June 24, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar Sunday arrived in the Sudanese capital where he is expected to meet for the second time with President Salva Kiir on Monday.

During their meeting in Addis Ababa on 20 June, the two leaders failed to agree on the outstanding issues, also President Kiir reiterated his rejection to work with Machar personally as First Vice President, a position that poisoned the talks environment.

Khartoum said the face to face meeting under the auspices of President Omer al-Bashir will be attended also by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who is expected to work with the Sudanese president to put pressure on the two parties to make the needed concessions.

Foreign Minister Dirdeiry Mohamad Ahmed who received Machar at the airport said the negotiations include all the South Sudanese, according to the extraordinary summit of the IGAD held in Addis Ababa last week.

The Sudanese top diplomat said, in a press conference Sunday, that the negotiating round which begins Monday, will last for two weeks and will focus on resolving outstanding issues between the parties, especially on issues of governance and security arrangements.

On the power-sharing, the meeting will discuss three outstanding issues: the percentage of each party in the composition of the cabinet, the ratios of every party in the National Legislative Assembly and the state governments.

On the security arrangements, the parties disagree on four key areas including determination of demilitarized areas; modalities and exemption from cantonment; the timeframe for the unification of forces, and the number of parties’ representatives in the Joint Transitional Security Committee.

Dirdeiry added that the meeting will be at two levels, the first between Salva Kiir and Machar at the presidential palace and will be attended by President Museveni and the second will be between the delegations of the parties.

During the two-week period of the talks, President Kiir can return to Juba or travel to any destination according to his agenda and presidential duties, he said.

"But Machar will remain in Khartoum for the duration of the negotiations. During the two-week period or at the end of the talks before the specified period, Machar can leave for any other capital, provided it is not adjacent to South Sudan," he stressed.

The meeting of the IGAD head of states and governments decided that "Machar Teny be free to leave the Republic of South Africa to any country of his choice except the IGAD region; and that he shall be allowed to enter into and exit from Sudan and Kenya for the duration of the peace process".

Machar final status will be decided at the upcoming Ordinary Summit of the IGAD Assembly.

The Sudanese foreign minister said he would fly to Nairobi within two weeks to brief President Uhuru Kenyatta on the outcome of Khartoum meeting.

The IGAD leaders on Thursday decided that President Uhuru Kenyatta will facilitate a third round of face-to-face discussions between President Kiir and Machar in Nairobi after the end of Khartoum talks.

Kenyatta will brief the upcoming meeting of the IGAD heads of state and government about the outcome and way forward.

The IGAD leaders directed that the South Sudan special envoy finalize the IGAD bridging proposal at the sideline of the 33rd African Union Summit to be held in Nouakchott, Mauritania on 1 and 2 July.

(ST)

  • 24 June 21:49, by Kenyang ll

    Unless they start with what caused the war, it would be another waste. You can’t solve a problem without discussing the cause. Coward Kiir can’t be awarded with luxury of choosing who he wants to have peace with while extending suffering of millions South Sudanese. IGAD has to be hostile to both, it’s simply unfair to hold one culprit behind bar while one is loitering.

    repondre message

    • 24 June 21:59, by The Rhino

      Look,

      The world is engaged in bringing peace to South Sudan.If Kiir does not want to work with Machar,then I think he should resign,collect his Jieng Council of Elders and go back to Kuajok Bahr El Gazal and look after cattle.After all he is not a legitimate president.South Sudan does not belong to Kiir or JCE,it belongs to the people of South Sudan!

      repondre message

    • 25 June 08:14, by Midit Mitot

      This act will let you out of power @Yahhhhh idiot.

      repondre message

  • 24 June 22:39, by Eastern

    Kiir should for Taban Deng what to do; IGAD allowed that stupid idea of substituting Dr. Machar with Taban Deng who cannot say NO to Kiir.

    repondre message

    • 24 June 23:17, by The Rhino

      Eastern,

      IGAD has now seen the truth and can’t smother the light.Kiir spent his entire ’presidency’ butchering South Sudanese while promising IGAD the big money.Well,that money is now gone,the truth is out and IGAD can no longer sustain a blind eye on Kiir and JCE.IGAD is scraping the walls to save its reputations and consciences.They better act right this time,morons!

      repondre message

    • 24 June 23:36, by South South

      Eastern,
      "Kiir should for Taban Deng", what is that means? Very confused rebel. Where is Kiir must go? Where is SPLA must go? Rebels are chicken coming home to Roost. Enjoy the defeat.

      repondre message

      • 24 June 23:47, by Games

        South South
        Instead of insulting others people, I think it is a time to start thinking about your fate. The world has Wakeup and fully aware about the truth about the S. Sudan conflict. Machar is a free man, travelling with three bodyguards in the planes. If you and your one liver uncle Salva Kiir refused peace. You will be hang by White army without a trial in the courts in Juba

        repondre message

        • 25 June 02:09, by Nairobimitot

          Guys let’s live in peace and love for each other. Surely SPLA of government is not going anywhere, and nobody will defeat it.

          repondre message

        • 25 June 05:29, by South South

          Games,
          I know you are one of mentally retarded Nuer. Can you tell what is " one of Kiir live or can you tell me what is " will be hang by white army". What a wicked stupid Nuer.we destroyed white army and we took Pagak from them, your headquarters. They ran away like chicken.

          repondre message

          • 25 June 08:52, by Games

            South South
            Salva Kiir is one liver was damaged by alcohol and was removed it 7 months ago and feel sorry for you a someone close to President like you and did not know the President health
            ..

            repondre message

            • 25 June 08:58, by South South

              Games,
              You just made awful writing again, you had better shut up because the more you try, the more you make terrible and fatal mistakes.

              repondre message

              • 25 June 09:05, by Games

                South South
                Truths have to come out and I have been honest with you. If you don’t know that then you are 100% foreign as Jubaone has been saying it in all years past... It is a matter of time before your uncle says goodbye to you guys

                repondre message

          • 25 June 09:09, by padiit gaga

            SouthSouth

            Do you know who is Pagak all Ayor are there are in pit they don’t have place to deficate but in their house all other place is occupied by white armies. Now Machar is free to travel where he wants and inter-comunity said peace must be implemented by this time if kirr reject he will hang.

            repondre message

      • 25 June 00:41, by The Rhino

        South South,

        Wake up and stop supporting a dead government.You can be a good farmer or fisherman in Aweil anyway.One who can profit from hard work and send his children to school.Why don’t you just believe in yourself and go back to Bahr El Gazal?Steal’sorry’ take whatever money you can get from the president’s office while uncle Kiir is sloshed on heavy whisky and just bounce.You jienges are...

        repondre message

        • 25 June 00:49, by The Rhino

          ...well known for theft activities somehow.Why still waste time?Bottom line is,Equatoria and Upper Nile is coming...very determined than never before.

          repondre message

        • 25 June 05:37, by South South

          The Rhino,
          You talk like coward man. Do not talk to me about world, just come and try where I am in Juba. Weak and stupid people like you think international community will give them power, no poor man, we are sitting on it and if battle field is very hot for you, then come back to you Juba with your tail tucked between your legs. Kiir Mayardit is a president of South Sudan, how about that coward

          repondre message

          • 25 June 08:52, by The Rhino

            South South,

            Save your jienge nonsense for yourself ’ya himaar’.It was clear that in 2013 you nakedly ran to Museveni begging for protection b’cos you couldn’t handle the heat.Were it not for M7 intervention,boy you would be shoveling shit in Abyei this far.You are just one toothless imposter who is lazy and wicked and can’t develop himself.Stop calling Juba your home,its not and will never be...

            repondre message

            • 25 June 08:54, by The Rhino

              South South,

              ..Juba belongs to us,’Ko Monye Kak’ ya kelip!

              repondre message

            • 25 June 09:03, by South South

              The Rhino,
              Shut, you are now talking like a little woman in front of her strong husband. We have it and that’s what matter. Any nonsense talk will not sit well with us, coward.

              repondre message

              • 25 June 09:36, by The Rhino

                South South,

                Watch your f**cking mouth you jieng bas***d! If not out of respect to the public,I’ll rip you off.Your derogatory mindset reveals that you are weak,inferior and useless,get a life moron!

                repondre message

                • 25 June 09:47, by South South

                  The Rhino,
                  I am controlling you whether you like it or not, it’s there, period. We are here, show us what you can do, this shift and that shot is not our business. We do believe in action jobs only.Go out and hunt for monkeys.

                  repondre message

        • 25 June 05:53, by Nairobimitot

          To all the oppositions
          Your comment in the media is based in begging, crying and grieving for Presiden Salva to go. Why do you want Salva to go? What did he do? I do not see anything wrong without our President. He brought a lot of Nuer Back to the government and yet Nuer are not satisfied. He brought me back, and I am happy. I realized that I was fooled by Riek Machar, but now I am back in Juba. Nobody is going to come with guns in Juba again. If you want to com, come with a blanket and one shoe in your left leg. We will give you the other boot to your right leg when you have arrived in Juba. Riek has to come with one eye to Juba, and we will make sure that we will put his right eye back to normal visibility. There is no need to grieve and cry and to beg. Your country South Sudan is waiting for you already with open hands. But you do not want to go back; you are choosing to follow Riek Machar. Riek is near blind even all the IGAD countries have seen it. That is why they only gave him two weeks in every country. He has to go back to South Africa to prison if he does not agree. Everyone has realized that Riek’s problems. So do not cry too much because people are going on with their lives in Juba and in all over the country. Many people do not want you to follow the lost person. We do not want you to be lost in the middle of nowhere because you are our brothers. Come back home and live in peace in your respective areas around the country.
          SPLA is now a different SPLA; it is not like before. Stop dreaming about things that you are not going to see happening. Pay attention to SPLA in the government. Do not focus too much on hoes and sticks of Riek Machar to fight the war. Those who come to battle with sticks because of superstitious Gods are gone. Now they are blaming Riek Machar in Heaven. Those who are still alive must come to their sense and see the reality. Stop dreaming about Riek Machar. Dream for your country only and your future generation. I do not want to call you to dump people, but you are too close to reaching that City of Dumpnes and craziness. If that is how you want to get rid of South Sudan government without the support of important community inside the country, then let us call it as a smart move by you the oppositions. But I do not think that you Riek Machar is going to produce any fruits again. There are new officials with PhDs in town. All are very smart and helping to transform the SPLA/SPLM into professional Army that can deter any threats or aggression from any living creatures.

          repondre message

        • 25 June 07:33, by jubaone

          Rhino
          South South is not a jienge from Bahr el Ghasal but from Abyei which is part of Sudan. It’s these confused jienges that want footholds in both SS and Khartoum. He’s among those 30% jienges that can longer access their ancestral lands and wander like vagabonds between Uganda and Juba. He strongly fears peace cuz then the once the owners of the land return, he will be evicted. He has no home

          repondre message

          • 25 June 08:35, by South South

            Jubaone us a big lair. He doesn’t know anything about me, but he lies to his teeth.we told them we do not want war, but they refused to listen to us. Now they are in Diaspora and refugee camps begging international community to help them. Yes, we want peace, but we will not give away our country to betrayers.

            repondre message

            • 25 June 08:36, by South South

              Correction. I mean is a big lair.

              repondre message

          • 25 June 09:01, by The Rhino

            Jubaone,

            That empty barrel ’South South’ is from Abyei?...even worse! Therefore he has no right whatsoever to mingle with our affairs in South Sudan.Thank you.

            repondre message

            • 25 June 09:07, by South South

              Two losers and monkey’s lovers have no place in South Sudan unless they raise their hands first and shut up,we will not allow them to come back.

              repondre message

  • 25 June 06:25, by Lenin Bull

    The snake is its proper hole. The Government of South Sudan must be very careful with safety and security of the President Salva Kiir above all things else while in route to and from Khartoum . Study the picture of Ahmed Mohamed Dirdiry specially his "Right Hand" with Riek Machar. This face to face meeting in Khartoum is a camouflage for military and political resuscitation/rejuvenation of SPLA-IO

    repondre message

    • 25 June 07:32, by Theallseeingeye

      Lenin Bull
      snakes don’t bit when they are in their holes. try harder next time.

      repondre message

  • 25 June 06:32, by Lenin Bull

    The duration of two weeks in Khartoum is enough for Riek Machar to meet and re-organize his forces, give them new fighting instructions, and lobby for military and financial support from terrorists in Khartoum and beyond. No peace is being discussed in face to face meeting in Khartoum.

    repondre message

  • 25 June 06:43, by Lenin Bull

    It is this same Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed who was NIF regime’s ambassador in Nairobi Kenya in 2000- 2005! Dirdiry went around East African capital distributing assistance aid/money in hard cash/dollars from Addis Ababa, Nairobi, and Kampala in 2004. What happened on the 30th July 2005? Dirdiry is now the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the same regime and is traveling the same route again. Take care!

    repondre message

  • 25 June 07:49, by Theallseeingeye

    dear readers
    I personally think the honey moon trip of kiir-Machar in the region while hugging and kissing each other is the most silly idea, IGAD has ever devise & is destine to fail once again. IGAD should not behave as if they are trying to reunify broken-apart couple, hence these has nothing to do with emotions & hugs, its mere political and diplomatic. therefore, IGAD should...

    repondre message

    • 25 June 07:56, by Theallseeingeye

      focus on ARCSS and explore ways to convince partners to sign and implement the ARCSS rather closed doors hugs which outcomes are not even disclosed. I can conclude that Unless IGAD admit and proclaim their failure and let AU, UN or any other international entity who has power to punish violators take over, IGAD is trying to solve the country’s crisis through trial and error.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



South Sudan peace process should focus on separation of powers 2018-06-24

Perspectives on Kiir and Machar meeting 2018-06-20

SLM's al-Nur's response to Troika countries about violence in Darfur 2018-06-20


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05


