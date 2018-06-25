 
 
 
South Sudan rebel-appointed state governor dead

June 24, 2018 (LANKIEN) - The rebel-appointed governor of Bieh, one of South Sudan’s 28 new states, Koang Rambang Chol has died.

JPEG - 21.6 kb
Former governor Koang Rambag Chol (Getty)

Chol, recently blacklisted by the United Nations Security Council over the ongoing crisis, died after a short illness in a rebel-controlled area of South Sudan.

The armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) described the death of Chol as a great loss to the movement led by former first vice president, Riek Machar.

The SPLM-IO deputy chairman Henry Odwar said they lost a great leader and passed a condolence message to the family.

“On behalf of our Chairman Dr. Riek Machar, my family and I, and on behalf of the entire SPLM/A (IO) organization, I convey our profound condolence to the family of Cde. Koang Rambang Chol, who passed away last night 23rd June 2018 at about 10:10pm in Lankien, Bieh State,” he said in a statement.

Chol was appointed governor on July 17, 2015, after serving as a deputy governor.

He had previously served as the Akobo county commissioner in 2012.

“His [Chol] role was fundamental and effective in our struggle for reform, federalism, and justice,” stressed Odwar in his statement.

The late Chol leaves behind three wives and six children.

(ST)

  • 25 June 09:06, by Lenin Bull

    Where is NGUNDAENG ? Why NGUNDAENG never saved him?
    It was this evil guy who slaughtered all the Dinka civil servants, soldiers, traders, women, children in Akobo in December 2013 throughout Akobo town, even at UNMISS base, and throughout Louland. He killed his own Dinka Executive Director. He killed 2 Indian Peace Keepers and took the riples of the other 9 peace keepers. The guy was evil.

    repondre message

  • 25 June 09:11, by Lenin Bull

    Rest in hell Rambang. The innocent spirits of the innocent fellow country men and women, children, and elderly, and innocent Indian Peace keepers have made their case before the Divine Court in Heaven. You will face serious charges in Heaven for those heinous crimes against humanity in Akobo.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
