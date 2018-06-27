 
 
 
June 26, 2018 (NAIROBI) – South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) has warned its members and the public not to get news on the ongoing peace process through “fake” channels.

JPEG - 6.7 kb
Mabior John Garang de Mabior (File photo MC Clatchy Newspapers)

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) is a popular movement and our members will be aware of any final decision that is made,” the group said in a statement signed by its chairman for information, Mabior Garang.

In the 26 June release, the armed opposition movement appealed to members to only rely on information from official channels.

“We further call on our members to make their thoughts known to the leadership through our popular structures,” it further stressed.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar on Monday pledged during a closed-door meeting to make the needed concession for the sake of peace in the war-torn country.

The armed opposition faction, however, said it remains confident in the face-face talks between South Sudan President Kiir and Machar, which is part of the comprehensive Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) peace process and “not a separate initiative.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) shall leave no stone unturned in the search for a just and honourable peace for our people, through a negotiated settlement,” the statement added.

South Sudan rival parties have achieved some progress in Khartoum peace talks and are expected to sign a framework agreement for a detailed deal to be signed at the end of the talks within two weeks.

Sources close to the process said discussions resumed on Wednesday on a draft framework agreement proposed by the Sudanese facilitators focusing on three areas; the first for a comprehensive ceasefire and the deployment of IGAD and African Union monitors.

The second issued to be discussed concerns the issue of three capital cities in the country during the transitional period (Juba- Malakal-Wau) so that government organs work from the three cities.

The third point provides that Sudan in coordination with South Sudan would take in charge security and repair of oil wells in South Sudan.

South Sudan has been experiencing a civil war since mid-December 2013. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than two million displaced.

(ST)

