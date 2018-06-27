 
 
 
Kiir, Machar sign permanent ceasefire in South Sudan

Metting between Kiir, al-Bashir, Museveni and Machar in Khartoum 25 June 2018 (ST Photo)

June 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader have signed an agreement providing to implement a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in the country ahead of the formation of an inclusive transitional cabinet.

The deal was signed at the Sudanese presidency in Khartoum by President Kiir and his rival Machar among huge diplomatic presence. Also, the text was co-signed by representatives of the different opposition groups.

According to the Sudanese foreign minister who read the text of the deal, the parties agreed that the permanent cease-fire will come into effect on Saturday. Also, the parties agreed to open the humanitarian corridors, release detainees, withdraw troops and militarily disengage.

The agreement calls on the African Union and IGAD to deploy protection forces and ceasefire monitors to observe the ceasefire implementation.

The transitional government also is invited to take the needed measures to form national army and security forces away from tribalism, and collecting weapons from civilians.

The initial draft proposed to have three capitals during the transitional period and to begin oil production by Sudanese worker and under the protection of Sudanese troops.

The deal seen by Sudan Tribune provides that the parties will continue discussions in order to conclude an agreement on Revised Bridging Proposal before to conclude Khartoum process.

On the oil issue, the parties agreed to start immediately works to resume oil production in the identified sites in Unity state (Blocks 1,2 and 4) and Tharjiath (Block 5).

However, it was indicated that the “security of oil fields is the responsibility of South Sudanese citizens” but they work in coordination with the Sudanese government.

(ST)

  • 27 June 15:14, by Kwacha Okonyomoi

    Congrats ! South Sudan oyeeeeeeee!

    repondre message

    • 27 June 15:40, by Malakal county Simon

      God is peace and peace, is God!!

      repondre message

  • 27 June 15:42, by Sunday Junup

    AS long as SPLM still alive, Dinka will still think they own it and will be the time to violate CF. South Sudan will embrace peace after death of SPLM. I can not celebrate this because it is not the first and also not the last CF they ever sign

    repondre message

    • 27 June 16:23, by Mike Mike

      I will not trust this peace that was signed by the two rival leaders because of one thing.Nuer can’t respects whatever he or she had done with someone to stay long for people to benefit out it.This peace agreement will be like Khartoum peace agreement that was signed in 1997 by riek/Omer and he left it without getting the result of it until today.Mighty SPLA forces will observes it upto the end.

      repondre message

  • 27 June 16:12, by Lenin Bull

    Thanks God it was not the original version which only serves Arab-Islamic fundamentalists not peace in South Sudan.

    Peace is welcome.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

