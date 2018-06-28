June 27, 2018 (JUBA) - The chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Festus Mogae has strongly condemned the 26 June attack on United Nations peacekeepers and humanitarian providers in South Sudan’s Yei River state.

JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

A peacekeeper from Bangladesh was killed in Tuesday’s attack.

Mogae, in a statement issued on Wednesday, expressed his deepest condolences to UN mission in South Sudan and to the family, friends and colleagues of the slain UN peacekeeper from Bangladesh.

This was the third attack against UN peacekeepers since 3 May 2018.

So far, six humanitarian aid workers have lost their lives and 384 access incidents have been reported by the world body this year.

The JMEC chairperson called upon South Sudan government and the leadership of all warring parties to ensure that the various UN agencies and all humanitarian providers have unimpeded access and can operate safely and freely in the Republic of South Sudan.

“Individuals who directly or indirectly engage in attacks against United Nations or humanitarian personnel are violating the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (August 2015) and Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access (December 2017),” partly reads the monitoring body’s statement.

The JMEC chairperson further called upon the Government of South Sudan and all warring parties operating in the area of this latest killing to bring the perpetrators of this cowardly attack to justice.

“Violators must be identified and made to face the law,” he added.

South Sudan has been experiencing a civil war since December 2013. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions more uprooted or pushed to the brink of starvation in a conflict characterised by mass rape and the killing of civilians.

Since 2011, UNMISS has reportedly lost 56 personnel deployed in the war-torn nation.

(ST)