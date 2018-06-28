UN chief welcomes Khartoum declaration for peace in South Sudan



June 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - UN Secretary-General Wednesday welcomed the Declaration of Agreement signed by the South Sudanese parties for peace in South Sudan saying he encouraged by the deal signed in Khartoum.

The signed framework which deals with the outstanding issues in the peace revitalization forum stressed on the parties’ commitment to implement the permanent ceasefire within 75 hours based on the cessation of hostilities agreement.

They also commit themselves to finalize talks on the outstanding issues in the security arrangement chapter within three days.

“The Secretary-General notes that this Declaration of Agreement is signed at a time when the security situation in parts of South Sudan continues to deteriorate, marked by violations of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement of December 2017 (COHA) with killings of civilians and other atrocities. He, therefore, welcomes the Parties renewed commitment to redouble their efforts in the interest of peace,” says Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Dujarric further commended the pledges of parties to settle the remaining differences in the implementation of the governance chapter.

“The Secretary-General urges all parties to demonstrate the political leadership required at this critical juncture of the peace process and engage to reach agreement on the outstanding issues of governance and security arrangements,” he stressed.

The UN chief also renewed his readiness to support the implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan.

The South Sudanese parties will move for the third round of talks in Nairobi two by the end of the first week of July.

(ST)