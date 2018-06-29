 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 29 June 2018

US renews its travel advisory for war-torn South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 28, 2018 (WASHINGTON/JUBA) - The United States Department of State on Thursday renewed its travel advisory for South Sudan on advising Americans not to travel to the war-torn East African nation.

The advisory, reiterating an earlier warning, urges travelers not to visit South Sudan due to crime and armed conflict in the country.

This latest advisory, the US State Department said in a statement, replaces the previous travel advisory issued on January 10, 2018.

"Violent crime, such as carjackings, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies, and kidnappings is common throughout South Sudan, including Juba," the 28 June, 2018 advisory stated

It added, "Armed conflict is ongoing throughout the country and includes fighting between various political and ethnic groups, and weapons are readily available to the population."

The advisory also warns of cattle raids throughout the country that can lead to violence.

Journalists were also cautioned that working in South Sudan without the proper documentation from the South Sudanese Media Authority is illegal and any journalistic work is considered very dangerous. Many journalists, the advisory stated, have reported harassment and others have been killed while working in the country.

Walking and other forms of travel for government personnel working in South Sudan is restricted to certain areas and family members can’t accompany government employees who work in the country.

"U.S. government personnel in South Sudan are under a strict curfew. They must use armored vehicles for nearly all movements in the city, and official travel outside Juba is limited," the advisory states.

The advisory also lists several suggestions for people who choose to travel to the country including avoiding border travel, demonstrations and photography and taking several steps to establish identity and proof of life and inform others of the trip.

It also advised those intending to travel to South Sudan to develop a communication plan with family and/or your employer or host organization so that they can monitor your safety and location as you travel through high-risk areas. This plan, it said, should specify who you would contact first, and how they should share information.

"The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in South Sudan," it said, adding, “U.S. government personnel in South Sudan are under a strict curfew”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 June 05:39, by Kush Natives

    Is US government still less informed about the ongoing peace process that’s taking place currently or are they talking about different South Sudan? Don’t they/US have a gut to appreciate and welcome the process in which the South Sudanese leaders are taking? One would realized today that some fake friends of South Sudan are happy about this conflict out there.

    repondre message

  • 29 June 06:31, by William

    Kush, what is going on should not be consider as a peace unless it’s interest of US. US doesn’t have interest for South Sudan to have peace. South Sudanese are stupid otherwise, they suppose to understand long time ago that South Sudan war sponsored by US.

    repondre message

    • 29 June 08:28, by Games

      No one trust Salva Kiir and his JCE anymore. Even if he was signed that Khartoum Declared Peace Agreement. He can change his mind at anytime and continue doing his usual business by killing, displacing, massive destruction and rapping civilians. Salva Kiir signed that fake signature because he absolutely had no cash for war and his evil circles.
      US is absolutely right to warns her citizens to sta

      repondre message

  • 29 June 08:30, by Games

    7 US is absolutely right by warning her citizens to stay away from that shithole village.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)

International community is playing double standards in Darfur 2018-06-25 22:56:56 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The double standards of the international community and its unlimited support for the National Congress Party (NCP) regime at the expense of the rebels have contributed (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.