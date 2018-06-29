 
 
 
Friday 29 June 2018

Sudanese security storms ISIS hideout in Khartoum

Sudanese security forces stand guard at a polling station on the first day of presidential and legislative elections, in Khartoum, Monday, April 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

June 29, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese security on Wednesday freed a female college student from the hands of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman.

On Tuesday, a family in Omdurman notified the police that their 21-year daughter didn’t come back on Monday after she left home to attend her classes at the Sudan University of Science and Technology.

An informed source told Sudan Tribune on Friday that the police and security services conducted a full investigation and large search, saying they managed to identify the girl’s whereabouts.

The same source pointed out that the security service on Wednesday raided a house in Omdurman where the girl was being held; saying they later discovered the house is used by ISIS to recruit young people and send them to Iraq.

According to the source, the security services freed the girl from the hands of ISIS and handed her over to her family following two days of disappearance.

He added ISIS recruited the girl and convinced her to join its ranks in Iraq, saying they managed to issue her a new passport but the police raid foiled their plot before she leaves for Iraq.

ISIS infiltration into Sudan among the youths has become known in March 2015 after British media outlets confirmed that nine medical students from Sudanese origins entered Syria via Turkey to work in hospitals under the control of ISIS.

In 2015, the Ministry of Interior in Khartoum announced that about 70 Sudanese had gone to join the ISIS franchises, both in Libya and Syria.

However, experts on Islamic groups put the total number of the Sudanese fighters within ISIS at 150 Jihadists, saying that 56 of them had travelled to join the extremist organisation from countries other than Sudan.

They say that 35 of them have been killed in Iraq and Syria while 20 others have died in Libya.

(ST)

