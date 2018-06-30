 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 1 July 2018

Rebel groups appeal Security Council to reconsider further downsizing of UNAMID troops

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

UNAMID's new Temporary Operating Base in Golo, Jebel Marra, Central Darfur on 30 April 2018 (Photo UNAMID)
June 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Three armed groups in Darfur region have appealed the UN Security Council to reconsider its plan to downsize the peacekeepers deployed in the western Sudan region saying civilians are still in dire need for protection.

The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM), and SLM-Transitional Council (SLM-TC) made their call in a letter to the Security Council ahead of a vote on the fate of the hybrid force in the region.

Based on a joint report by the African Union and United Nations on the Strategic Review of the UNAMID, the 15-member body may decide the closure of 14 peacekeeping sites in Darfur and keep only 13 others in Jebel Marra area due to the intermittent clashes with the SLM-Abdel Wahid, a group that refuses to commit to a ceasefire.

"Violence has continued in many areas of Darfur, leading to the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians," said the three signatories of a unilateral ceasefire declaration in Darfur in a petition letter extended to the Council on 26 June.

The three groups warned that "any further drawdown or plans to withdraw UNAMID without the satisfaction of clear and measurable benchmarks and before a true resolution of the conflict will jeopardize any chance for durable peace and stability for the people of Darfur".

To plead their call, they said the reduction of clashes outside Jebel Marra does not mean that "the conflict has ended or that the region is secure". Also, they pointed out that civilians continue to be subjected to violence and attacks across the region.

The letter stressed that the lack of security actually is the main reason that explains the refusal of refugees and displaced persons to return to their areas of origin.

"The egregious security situation (...) will only worsen without a strong UNAMID presence throughout Darfur. Moreover, the Government has sought to resettle other populations into the areas from which Darfur civilians have been displaced, further preventing any quick solution for return or peace," they said.

On Friday, the Security Council decided to extend the UNAMID mandate for 18 days in order to fix some technical issues as the discussions continue on the withdrawal of the hybrid mission from the region.

In its resolution of the 18-day extension, the Council noted “with appreciation the Special Report on the UNAMID strategic review, indicating that it would follow its recommendations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.