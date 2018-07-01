Arms proliferation poses greatest threat to Sudan’s national security: VP



July 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman on Saturday said arms proliferation poses the biggest threat to Sudan’s national, economic and social security.

Speaking at sports festival organized by the IDPs in North Darfur State capital, El-Fasher, Abdel-Rahman stressed the disarmament campaign would continue in Darfur’s five states during the next period.

He pointed out that the authorities would use modern technology to locate the position of hidden weapons, saying the higher committee for the collection of illicit arms on Sunday will meet with security committees in Darfur’s five states to assess the implementation of the disarmament campaign.

He stressed the government wouldn’t back down on its plan to impose the authority of the state and rule of law as well as combating illegal drugs, human trafficking and arms proliferation.

Last August, the Sudanese authorities launched a campaign to eliminate illegal weapons in the conflict-affected areas in Sudan.

The campaign, which would be implemented across the country, began by disarming tribes and civilians in Kordofan and Darfur.

The Sudanese authorities say the spread of weapons among the rival tribes in the region is one of the main causes of Darfur’s instability.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.

