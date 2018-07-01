 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 2 July 2018

South Sudan talks are still at security arrangements

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese parties are still tackling the security arrangements, said the Sudanese foreign minister on Sunday.

JPEG - 14.3 kb
Didiri Mohamed Ahmed (AFP)

The parties started on 25 June, a round of talks in Khartoum for two weeks. On Wednesday 27 June they agreed to settle the outstanding issues in the security arrangements and governance chapters.

In statements to the semi-official SMC, Foreign Minister al-Dirdiri Ahmed said the South Sudanese talks on the outstanding issues continue to discuss the security arguments.

He further said the discussions on the governance issues or the power-sharing chapter will begin later. But the minister did not provide further details on the progress achieved in the talks.

While the South Sudanese parties still diverge on four issues related to the security arrangements chapter, they have three outstanding issues about the responsibility sharing ratio in the executive and the states; the number of states and establishment of an inclusive boundaries commission to determine the issue; and the size and composition of the Legislature.

These three matters, in addition to the participation of Riek Machar in the transitional government, will take much of time and pressures as wide gaps exist in the positions of the parties over these matters.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.