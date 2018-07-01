 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 2 July 2018

South Sudan ceasefire violations continue for second day

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan Peoples Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers singing pro-war song (AFP file photo)
July 1, 2018 (JUBA) - For the second day since the beginning of permanent ceasefire, reports about bloody clashes continue to emerge from different areas in South Sudan especially Northern Upper Nile and Yei River states.

The SPLA-IO rebels are accused of carrying out an attack on Bangketa village in Maban County of Northern Upper Nile on Saturday morning. Reports from the area say 25 civilians have been killed and 40 others injured.

South Sudanese army, SPLA, Spokesperson, Lul Koang Ruai said 22 wounded people have been transferred to Malakal and Paloich hospitals.

Other officials said some Ethiopians and two Sudanese traders are among the victims. The area is the home of Burun ethnic group which is present in Sudan and South Sudan.

Also, Maban host a camp for Sudanese refugee who fled the fighting in the Blue Nile state.

For its part, the SPLA-IO Deputy Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel said the government forces attacked again their position in Kajo Kaeji County.

"At about 2:25 pm this afternoon, the regime’s forces left their base of Sokare and attacked the SPLA-IO defensive position in Kendiri".

"The fight is still ongoing as the regime’s force is advancing towards Mangalatore," he further said an pledged to release more details later on.

When the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement was signed on 27 June, the warring parties agreed to implement the permanent ceasefire on the basis of a cessation of hostilities concluded in December 2017.

They further agreed to reach an agreement over the outstanding issues in the security arrangements including determination of demilitarized areas; modalities and exemption from cantonment; timeframe for unification of forces, and the number of parties’ representatives in the Joint Transitional Security Committee.

However, until Sunday no deal was struck on these issues.

The 27 June agreement provides to open humanitarian access to reach civilians in the war affected areas.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.