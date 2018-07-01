Al-Bashir, Deby discuss joint counter-terrorism efforts



July 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and his Chadian counterpart Idriss Déby have discussed bilateral relations and ways to coordinate efforts to combat terrorism, human trafficking and negative movements.

The two presidents met on the sidelines of the 31st Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.

The meeting reviewed the joint development projects besides plans to build roads and railways to link Port Sudan and N’Djamena to ensure the flow of goods.

The meeting also discussed recent developments in the region including ongoing South Sudan’s peace talks in Khartoum, stressing the importance that the warring parties commit themselves to the comprehensive ceasefire and all items agreed.

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.

A joint border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

Last year, the two countries announced their intention to expand the deployment of the joint force to include counter-terrorism and disarmament.

(ST)