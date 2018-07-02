 
 
 
African Union to elaborate roadmap for effective peace in South Sudan

Displaced women and children under a hot sun in South Sudan's Maban County, where food shortages are causing tension. (UNHCR/P. Rulashe Photo)
July 1, 2018 (JUBA) - The African Union committee on South Sudan decided to elaborate a plan to bring peace in the troubled country and to salvage the millions of civilians affected by the over four-and-half year.

In a meeting held on the margins of the African Union summit in Mauritania on 30 June, the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan convened its 7th meeting on South Sudan.

The discussions focused on how to effectively support the IGAD efforts to end the South Sudanese conflict which also destabilizes the neighbouring countries.

The meeting which was chaired by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda agreed that Africa should fully "assume its responsibilities and create all requisite conditions for definitively ending the war in South Sudan".

The meeting further decided to set up a roadmap to guide its actions, "including imposition of punitive measures against those who violate the ceasefire and obstruct the peace efforts".

The African Union was criticized for not having a leading role in the South Sudan conflict as the IGAD countries are accused of behaving according to their conflicting interests in South Sudan.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

