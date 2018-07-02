 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 2 July 2018

South Sudan’s MPs discuss extending Kiir term for more three years

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 2, 2018 (JUBA) — South Sudanese parliament Monday has started a debate on a constitutional amendment bill extending President Salva Kiir’s mandate for additional three years.

JPEG - 45.3 kb
South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

In a speech to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Paulino Wanawilla Unango indicated that the bill extends the term of President Kiir, his deputies and the parliament to July 2021

The extensions will enable President Kiir and the parliament to rule the country during the transitional period and avoid a constitutional vacuum in the country.

During the past months, South Sudanese officials threatened that if no agreement was reached through the IGAD brokered process, the government would organize new presidential elections and brush aside the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement.

The government and the different opposition groups pledged last week in a declaration signed in Khartoum to settle the outstanding issues in the governance and security arrangements chapters of 2015 peace agreement.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill 2018 will be discussed by the TNLA committee of legislation. Once the deliberations are completed, the legislative assembly is expected to endorse it.

This is not the first time the parliament of 2011 vote such bill.

In March 2015, South Sudanese lawmakers passed a constitutional amendment extending for more three years president Salva Kiir’s mandate in office.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 2 July 22:33, by Eastern

    That’s no point for discussions, fools...! Kiir already has the key to remain supreme ad nauseam, why should a useless rubber stamp discuss anything? Are South Sudanese running out of ideas?

    repondre message

  • 2 July 22:48, by Eastern

    Let Kiir’s MPigs decide anything that suits them; but the moment of reckoning is neigh.....! ,

    repondre message

    • 2 July 23:07, by Games

      Eastern
      Salva Kiir is just signed his own deaths certificate in Khartoum recently. All those fakes noises from Juba Parliament are nothing. This country can not afford to extend Salva Kiir term for another three years. The guy is ruined the lives of so many people and he has to go, even if it means to be given to another educated Dinka, like Nhial Deng

      repondre message

  • 3 July 01:43, by Dinka-Defender-General

    South Sudan’s MPS please do not extending P. Kiir terms. He already served and finished his terms. No more terms for P. Kiir if you want peace in South Sudan. Do not get me wrong, I love P. Kiir, but he cannot control these wild generals who are terrorizing the country and the citizens. Why do you want to extend his term? We want peace and stability in South Sudan, P. Kiir and Machar are not makin

    repondre message

  • 3 July 02:57, by One people

    President Salva Kiir will stay in that office until Riek Machar is deleted from this world first, but if president Kiir got deleted first, than Michael Makuei Lueth or Dr. James Wani or Martin Elia Lomuro to rule our country, or JCE can nominate a president for our country, until Riek is out, than people can go and vote for president

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.