 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 3 July 2018

JEM rebels deny taking part in Wau fresh clashes

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 2, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudanese rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim denied fresh accusations about their participation in attacks carried by South Sudanese army on rebel positions in Mboro of Wau State.

JPEG - 22.7 kb
Rebel fighters from the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), active in Sudan’s western Darfur region (AFP)

Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson on Sunday accused the Sudanese rebels of taking part in an attack carried by the South Sudanese army on their position in Mboro in the morning of the Saturday 30 June 2018.

However, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, JEM spokesperson Gibriel Bilal rejected the accusation stressing they have no forces in the troubled country

"JEM categorically denies any involvement in the alleged skirmish between the warring parties in South Sudan," Bilal said before to add "the war in South Sudan does not serve the cause for which JEM struggles".

"Peace in South Sudan benefits Greater Sudan, and war damages the future of both nations," he stressed.

The statement further congratulated the South Sudanese warring parties for the signing of the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement which include the implementation of the permanent ceasefire agreement.

JEM "wishes them every success in its implementation for the sake of the masses who suffered hugely as a result of the wars," said JEM spokesperson.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.