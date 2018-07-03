JEM rebels deny taking part in Wau fresh clashes

July 2, 2018 (JUBA) - The Sudanese rebel Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim denied fresh accusations about their participation in attacks carried by South Sudanese army on rebel positions in Mboro of Wau State.

Rebel fighters from the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), active in Sudan’s western Darfur region (AFP)

Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson on Sunday accused the Sudanese rebels of taking part in an attack carried by the South Sudanese army on their position in Mboro in the morning of the Saturday 30 June 2018.

However, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, JEM spokesperson Gibriel Bilal rejected the accusation stressing they have no forces in the troubled country

"JEM categorically denies any involvement in the alleged skirmish between the warring parties in South Sudan," Bilal said before to add "the war in South Sudan does not serve the cause for which JEM struggles".

"Peace in South Sudan benefits Greater Sudan, and war damages the future of both nations," he stressed.

The statement further congratulated the South Sudanese warring parties for the signing of the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement which include the implementation of the permanent ceasefire agreement.

JEM "wishes them every success in its implementation for the sake of the masses who suffered hugely as a result of the wars," said JEM spokesperson.

(ST)