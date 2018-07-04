 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 4 July 2018

Sudatel, Nokia agree to develop ultra-broadband services in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudatel, a telecommunications and Internet service provider in Sudan, and Nokia a Finnish telecommunications technology company announced Tuesday a strategic partnership to develop ultra-broadband services in the east African country.

JPEG - 12.4 kb
Sudatel

According to the deal announced from Espoo, Finland the two parties will test "Nokia 4.5G Pro, 4.9G and 5G mobile technologies along with Nokia’s fixed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) portfolio to enhance the mobile and residential broadband experience in Sudan".

The technologies used in this trail which will be implemented in Khartoum, are dedicated to increasing capacity and speed through AirScale radio access.

Further, Sudatel will trial Nokia’s passive optical networking (PON) fibre solutions to enhance the residential broadband experience. Also, it will be limited to Khartoum before to be extended to other regions.

Sudatel is a government-owned company. The Sudanese operator is present also in Mauritania and Senegal.

Tarig Zain El Abdein, Sudatel’s President and Chief Executive Officer said “Bringing Nokia’s technology expertise and innovations to Sudan is very strategic for us in the execution of our vision of becoming the most admired ICT provider in Africa"

Pierre Chaume, head of Nokia’s North & West Africa Department at, said the partnership agreement “will support Sudatel’s 2020 Strategy of becoming the most admired ICT provider in Africa, (..)"

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.