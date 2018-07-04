Sudatel, Nokia agree to develop ultra-broadband services in Sudan

July 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudatel, a telecommunications and Internet service provider in Sudan, and Nokia a Finnish telecommunications technology company announced Tuesday a strategic partnership to develop ultra-broadband services in the east African country.

Sudatel

According to the deal announced from Espoo, Finland the two parties will test "Nokia 4.5G Pro, 4.9G and 5G mobile technologies along with Nokia’s fixed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) portfolio to enhance the mobile and residential broadband experience in Sudan".

The technologies used in this trail which will be implemented in Khartoum, are dedicated to increasing capacity and speed through AirScale radio access.

Further, Sudatel will trial Nokia’s passive optical networking (PON) fibre solutions to enhance the residential broadband experience. Also, it will be limited to Khartoum before to be extended to other regions.

Sudatel is a government-owned company. The Sudanese operator is present also in Mauritania and Senegal.

Tarig Zain El Abdein, Sudatel’s President and Chief Executive Officer said “Bringing Nokia’s technology expertise and innovations to Sudan is very strategic for us in the execution of our vision of becoming the most admired ICT provider in Africa"

Pierre Chaume, head of Nokia’s North & West Africa Department at, said the partnership agreement “will support Sudatel’s 2020 Strategy of becoming the most admired ICT provider in Africa, (..)"

