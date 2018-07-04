 
 
 
South Sudanese parties await final draft agreement on security issues: Lueth

July 4, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese parties Wednesday have discussed with the Sudanese mediators the draft agreement on the outstanding security arrangements as they expect to receive the final draft agreement by Thursday.

JPEG - 18.9 kb
South Sudan information minister Michael Makuei Lueth shakes hands with Lam Akol during the revitalization forum on 19 December 2017 (ST Photo)

The IGAD-led face-to-face round of talks in Khartoum have started in Khartoum on 25 June. Two days after, the South Sudanese parties signed a framework agreement, providing to implement the permanent ceasefire even before to settle the outstanding issues in the security arrangements.

The Government Spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth told the official SSBC TV they met on Wednesday with the Sudanese mediation team headed by the Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf to discuss a draft agreement on the security arrangements

"After lengthy discussions, it was agreed that by tomorrow we will be getting the final draft and hopefully this final draft will be the document that we will sign," the minister said.

Lueth further said if things as it was agreed then they sign the final draft agreement the mediators will submit on Thursday.

"If things remain the same then definitely we will be signing the final document on the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangement," he said.

Khartoum talks on the security arrangements deal with four outstanding issues including the determination of demilitarized areas; modalities of the cantonment, a timeframe for the unification of forces and the number of representatives of every party in the Joint Transitional Security Committee.

The SPLA-IO made a major concession during the previous phases of the peace revitalization process as it accepted to amend the peace agreement and integrate the armies before the end of the transitional period.

Minister Makuei said once this agreement on the security arrangements is signed the will move immediately to discuss the outstanding issues in the power-sharing or governance chapter.

On the governance, the parties have to settle their differences on the number of states in South Sudan, the size and composition of the Legislature and the responsibility sharing ratio in the executive and the states.

Once all these issues have been settled, the IGAD leaders have to persuade President Salva Kiir to accept the participation of SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar in the transitional government.

The Khartoum round of peace talks will be concluded on 8 July as the parties have to move to Nairobi to resume discussions there.

The signatories of the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement pledged to settle all the pending issues in the security arrangements and governance in Khartoum.

(ST)

  • 5 July 03:05, by lino

    You guys better speed up the process before the rob of sanctions thrown on your necks!!!
    So IO conceded many security arrangements because the personnel security will be on Regoinal Forces under Sudan supervision, and it will be your turn to concede in political arrangements in Kenya 🇰🇪!!! We will see the cowboy 🤠 accepting the participation of The doctor 👨??? in the government!!!

    repondre message

    • 5 July 07:18, by jubaone

      Any attempts to hurriedly integrate Riak’s army without those aligned to SSOA is foolish. First, we need parallel armies which will be disarmed, demobilized and restructured based on ethnicity. Any army that is disproportionately bloated with jienges or Nuers is unacceptable. They can keep to themselves. Equatorians will be in charge of Equatoria, Nuers and jienges also for their own security.

      repondre message

      • 5 July 07:27, by jubaone

        Equatorians must be well advised that, the indescribable rape, thuggery and looting prevalent in Equatoria is cuz, we foolish believed in a country called SS that is run and owned by jienges. We let them in and so we have now awoken to a terrible reality. Equatorians are not part of this Riak-Kiirminal arrangements and so we will continue to fight. Jienges in Equatoria are legitimate targets. P

        repondre message

        • 5 July 09:43, by Villager

          Equatorians will always be irrelevant in South Sudan conflicts and consequence peaceful negotiations, why? because they have never succeeded in forming an Equatorian-identified solidarity movement. They have been divided between government and the rebel group IO, any social or political movement gains legitimacy through its elites not through its foot soldiers. Aggrieved Equatorians are seen as I

          repondre message

          • 5 July 09:55, by Villager

            Any aggrieved Equatorians are viewed as part of IO.

            repondre message

      • 5 July 07:55, by South South

        Jubaone,
        Are you crying or What? It’s done deal that Riek’s UP forces will be integrated to SPLA, done. At this point you have two choices. 1- Accept peace as it’s and you will benefit and gain a lot from it, or, 1- Create your own under computer army to be parallel and continue fighting internet war.we will crush any wicked who will attempt to undermined peace in our country. Join us or join dias

        repondre message

      • 5 July 07:56, by South South

        Jubaone,
        Are you crying or What? It’s done deal that Riek’s UP forces will be integrated to SPLA, done. At this point you have two choices. 1- Accept peace as it’s and you will benefit and gain a lot from it, or, 1- Create your own under computer army to be parallel and continue fighting internet war.we will crush any wicked who will attempt to undermined peace in our country. Join us or join dias

        repondre message

        • 5 July 11:21, by jubaone

          South South
          Just take it as plain and straight forward: Any integration that seeks to entrench the status quo of: Jienge-Nuer split is stupid. You can do it in your luaks. No single ethnic group shall in any organized forces, whether in the hierarchy or composition be allowed to exceed the 20% threshold. Army of jienges-Nuers is simply chaos and anarchy. Do that in your luaks. Equatoria is OUT.

          repondre message

        • 5 July 11:27, by jubaone

          Villager
          Just as your name suggests, a real luakjieng, except that you at least can use a computer and perhaps wear some underpants. Anyway, I’m not bothered with your jienge rhetoric cuz it’s simply stupid. Jienges have peace in their jiengestans yet their regions are not different from shitholes. Only when Equatoria is at peace, can there be peace and development in SS.

          repondre message

          • 5 July 11:33, by jubaone

            Villager
            I’ve often stated, that jienges have deserted their villages and only the weak, frail and dying have been left behind. There’s NO development at all and most youth have resorted to cattle rustling, eloping young nyanjienges and killings as free time sports. Jiengelands are simply "grazing areas" for cows. Economically worthless, strategically irrelevant and in human capital just a waste.

            repondre message

  • 5 July 03:34, by South South

    Integrate Riek’s UP force to South Sudan army as soon as possible. This is very good step. As for persuading Kiir to accept Riek’s participation in transition government, I leave that to Mr. President to decide. I see peace coming to South Sudan this year.

    repondre message

    • 5 July 03:53, by South South

      Link,
      Please stop this. Cowardly thinking that international community will handover power to rebels by using sanctions. Individual sanctions will never change anything. Re rebels submitted to IGAD 10 or more proposals, no single single one was consider, do you know why? They are weak and disorganized

      repondre message

      • 5 July 04:01, by South South

        Correction: I mean Lino, not link. I also mean no single one was considered. I am sorry.

        repondre message

        • 5 July 04:22, by lino

          Haha 😂 !!!
          Junubi Junubi,

          No one depending on any foreign agents or forces, but Konyo Konyo Government did from December, 2013 to August, 2015 on record!!!
          Now, South Sudan will depend on a foreign forces of Sudan to protect the flow of oil towards North! Whether you like it or not both principals signed on it in Khartoum!!!
          The problem of the country is not signing peace but how to implement!!!

          repondre message

          • 5 July 04:29, by lino

            I have never seen Junubeen implement any written thing since creation!!!
            2005 CPA they were on the driver’s seat while NCP driving the Agreement and southerners busy with stealing $$$! Thanks to International Community that put Khartoum in the box!!!
            In 2016, again they couldn’t implement anything, and more death 💀 came to citizens! So, what do you think the coming one will be different?!

            repondre message

            • 5 July 04:33, by lino

              Me and you will be watching!!! Whether Machar is in and Kiir out or Kiir in and Machar out; or both in or out, it will be a long walk ever to freedom! People around the world think neck up but you Junubi and alike always think neck down! Did you understand what I meant!!!!🤪😜😂

              repondre message

          • 5 July 07:45, by South South

            Lino,
            Stop talking like this. There will be one army in South Sudan, period. If you don’t like it then show us what you will do, case is closed.

            repondre message

    • 5 July 05:00, by Games

      South South
      National army will be form from all 64 tribes in the country. There are no national army in South Sudan. The what we have are tribal militia from Dinka tribe. The national army will be form and will have different name from Dinka SPL.

      repondre message

      • 5 July 07:41, by South South

        Games,
        Shut up!! Only what we agree upon will be done with our army. There is nothing signed about creating new army, even Riak, he tucks his tails and accepts integration of his army to SPLA. Even IGAD has ignored the proposal from rebels to create new army in South Sudan. You are in man.

        repondre message

        • 5 July 09:40, by Games

          South South
          You were behind from the news dude, the unification of the news army will be based on the merits. Those who were committed to human rights violations, would not set their or smell the new army. The new army will be first separately trained by Sudan and Uganda. Those of Salva Kiir will be trained by Uganda and Machar sector will be trained by Sudan. And unify after their their training

          repondre message

          • 5 July 09:57, by South South

            Games,
            Please don’t waste my time. We have army called SPLA. Join it or leave it.

            repondre message

  • 5 July 05:48, by Mayendit

    IGAD, Mediators Teams, AU, UN, and the rest of the world body community. I am wondering why the above mentions fails to come up with big punishment on rebels SPLA IO? The SPLA IO led by Riek Machar made attacked on civilians of Maban county of Northern Upper Nile State. 25 people include 3 Ethiopians and 2 Sudanese national were kills and 44 people wounded. Why UN kept quiet & no sanction on Riek?

    repondre message

  • 5 July 06:01, by Mayendit

    I am very concern about the way African leaders imposed the peace that, wouldn’t work for South Sudanese people.I thought Riek Machar wouldn’t seek VP, position because there is already Nuer like gen, Taban Deng Gai yet, the IGAD still telling Juba’s gov, to make reinstatement and this could cause Nuers clan conflict, because the supports of gen, Taban Deng would sees Adok or Leer people as enemy.

    repondre message

  • 5 July 06:10, by Mayendit

    The AU, IGAD leaders must withdraw the Idea of making Riek Machar reinstatement if they real want to bring peace in South Sudan. Yes, the Representatives of SPLM IO should be accepted and assistant president as well as the States power sharing but the reinstatement of former vice president mean more conflicts will repeated without question, because this is the man who goes and come back like that.

    repondre message

  • 5 July 08:15, by Sunday Junup

    South South,
    Please re read this article again, it did not mention SPLA-IO will be integrated but it say unify force and demilitarize location. From your words, i can not surprise why you Dinka never implement any peace. it is because you twist any word to meet what you wanted.

    repondre message

    • 5 July 09:55, by South South

      Sunday Junup,
      We want real peace. So join me to bring peace. In South Sudan.any rebel who talk about army is mentally retarded. There will be one single army in South Sudan, period. That’s all what I can tell you.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



