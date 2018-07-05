July 4, 2018 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s rebel leader, Riek Machar has appointed a new governor for Bieh, one of the country’s newly created states.

South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar looks on during an interview at his residence on August 31, 2015 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (Photo AFP /Zacharias Abubeker)

Machar, in a statement, appointed Brig. Gen. Simon Hoth Duol, replacing Brig. Gen. Koang Rambang Chuol who died last month.

“Pursuant to the resolutions of the SPLM Political Bureau September 23, 2016 and SPLM (IO) Constitution, I Riek Machar-Teny Dhurgon, Chairman and Commander-in-Chief, SPLM/SPLA(IO), do hereby appoint Brig. Gen. Simon Hoth Duol Bol as governor of Bieh State with effect from 3rd July 2018,” partly reads Machar’s 3 July statement.

Duol was previously the deputy governor of Bieh state prior to his latest promotion.

Machar, in another statement, appointed Pal Mai Deng as the state’s deputy governor.

Last week, South Sudan President Salva Kiir and the armed opposition leader agreed to a "permanent" ceasefire to take immediate effect, raising hopes of a peace deal to end the country’s civil war.

In the past, however, several ceasefire agreements have been violated by both warring parties.

(ST)