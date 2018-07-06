 
 
 
Friday 6 July 2018

South Sudanese parties strike deal on security arrangement chapter

July 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudanese belligerents have reached an agreement on the security arrangements as they settled the last four outstanding issues paving the way for discussions on pending issues in the governance chapter.

JPEG - 43.4 kb
The SPLA conducting military drill in Bor, November 29, 2014 (ST)

Sudanese army spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami, announced that the South Sudanese parties in the IGAD-led process have reached an agreement on the outstanding issues in the security arrangements.

"The final draft agreement will be signed in an official ceremony in presence of President Omer al-Bashir, sponsor of the negotiation process," al-Shami said adding that the signing date of the agreement will be announced later.

The negotiations were mediated by the Sudanese army officials, and the participant held a meeting on Wednesday with the Sudanese defence minister to discuss the last modification to the draft agreement.

Al-Shamdi didn’t disclose the details of the deal on the four unsettled issues but pointed to the positive spirit of the talks and the keenness of the parties to achieve peace.

The Sudanese military numbered the four key areas of disagreement on the security arrangements saying they include determination of demilitarized areas; troops’ cantonment modalities; the timeframe for unification of forces, and the number of parties’ representatives in the Joint Transitional Security Committee.

In the Declaration of Agreement of 27 June, the parties pledged to settle the outstanding issues in the security arrangements and the governance chapters in Khartoum.

On Wednesday, South Sudanese government spokesperson Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said they would now start discussions on the three unresolved issues in the power-sharing chapter. Therefore, it is not clear if they can strike a deal on it.

By the weekend, the parties will move to Nairobi to resume talks there.

EU & TROIKA BRIEFED

In a related development, Foreign Minister El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed met on Thursday with the European Union and Troika ambassadors in Khartoum.

According to the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Garib-Allah al-Khidir, the minister extensively briefed the foreign diplomats on the ongoing negotiations between the South Sudanese negotiating teams under the IGAD umbrella in Khartoum.

Further, the minister urged the European Union and the Troika countries to provide the necessary support for these negotiations in order to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 6 July 04:53, by South South

    Good news for South Sudan.Real peace is coming to our country. South Sudan is back and we will be talking about development and others good things.

  • 6 July 06:38, by Lenin Bull

    God bless South Sudan with lasting peace.

  • 6 July 07:23, by Mayendit

    Don’t break your legs, Dinka’’former Jonglei governor gen, John Kong Nyuon. The former Defense Minister and Old Jonglei State was telling Dinka Jonglei State when the president created 28 States that, dance slowly because you will break your legs but we will kick you out any way. I want South Sudanese people to be cautions about peace involved Riek Machar. Ask yourself its the first time for Riek?

  • 6 July 07:58, by Sunday Junup

    Ram lok e ling de be ngoang be ling ram teme jikde tiel ce ku thung ling! 21 state as proposed by Dr.Machar not 28 or 32 created by general Salva Kiir Mayardit. So let see the vlaue of education here

    • 6 July 09:04, by Kush Natives

      Sunday Junup,
      If you’re still less informed about what the topic is about, then you must give up and start looking for something related to your brain. The article never touched 28 states, isn’t? So, what brought 28,32 and 21 states here? We’re just focusing on the peace process here period. South Sudan must achieve peace.

