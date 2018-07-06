July 5, 2018 (RUMBEK) - At least 19 people were killed and 11 others injured in cattle raids that occurred in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state on Wednesday, an official said.
- Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red
“Among the dead were 10 youths, who were fighting in self-defence, three children, four women and two attackers,’’ Taban Abel, the state minister for information, told dpa Thursday.
The unknown attackers, the minister said, came from an area controlled by force loyal to former first vice president, Riek Machar.
The Machar-led armed opposition group is yet to react to the state official’s claims.
Cattle raids among South Sudanese communities are common incidences, often leading to deaths as well as abduction of children.
South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, has been embroiled in a violent civil war, leaving thousands dead and millions homeless since 2013.
Last week, the country’s main warring factions signed a “permanent ceasefire”, which has already suffered counter accusation of violations.
(ST)
