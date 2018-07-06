Darfur rebel SLFA to discuss peace with Chadian leader

July 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan Liberation Force Alliance (SLFA) led by Tahir Hajar Thursday said they will meet Chadian President Idris Deby to discuss ways to achieve peace in Darfur.

Members of the Sudan Liberation Army disembark from their vehicle in Susuwa, north Darfur, May 15, 2006. (Reuters)

The rebel SLFA was formed in July 2017 by three splinter factions from the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and Justice and Equality Movement (JEM).

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune the group’s spokesperson Salah Alwali said they have been invited for a meeting with the Chadian leadership next week without giving the date of the meeting.

Alwali further pledged to inform the Sudanese public and the international community about the outcome of this meeting with the Chadian leadership.

He further said they will respond to the call and meet the Chadian leadership because the neighbouring country hosts 12 refugees camps in eastern Chad and was the first country to mediate for peace in Darfur.

In October 2016, President Deby convinced Hajar to take part in the national dialogue conference in Khartoum but he failed to persuade him to sign a peace agreement with the government.

In May 2017, the SLFA signed a political agreement with the SLM- Abdel Wahid which refuses to negotiate with the Sudanese government.

The joint statement on the unification agreement said: "the full unification of the two movements is the only option towards achieving aspirations of the Sudanese”.

(ST)