 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 6 July 2018

Darfur rebel SLFA to discuss peace with Chadian leader

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan Liberation Force Alliance (SLFA) led by Tahir Hajar Thursday said they will meet Chadian President Idris Deby to discuss ways to achieve peace in Darfur.

JPEG - 23.3 kb
Members of the Sudan Liberation Army disembark from their vehicle in Susuwa, north Darfur, May 15, 2006. (Reuters)

The rebel SLFA was formed in July 2017 by three splinter factions from the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and Justice and Equality Movement (JEM).

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune the group’s spokesperson Salah Alwali said they have been invited for a meeting with the Chadian leadership next week without giving the date of the meeting.

Alwali further pledged to inform the Sudanese public and the international community about the outcome of this meeting with the Chadian leadership.

He further said they will respond to the call and meet the Chadian leadership because the neighbouring country hosts 12 refugees camps in eastern Chad and was the first country to mediate for peace in Darfur.

In October 2016, President Deby convinced Hajar to take part in the national dialogue conference in Khartoum but he failed to persuade him to sign a peace agreement with the government.

In May 2017, the SLFA signed a political agreement with the SLM- Abdel Wahid which refuses to negotiate with the Sudanese government.

The joint statement on the unification agreement said: "the full unification of the two movements is the only option towards achieving aspirations of the Sudanese”.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Blunders of SPLM-IO 2018-06-30 05:30:23 Blunders of SPLM-IO By Duop Chak Wuol Fighting against an established system is not theatrical. The general rule for an armed rebellion is not to appease people; it is to fight for a cause (...)

South Sudan revised governance deal 2018-06-27 23:28:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The latest IGAD “Revised Bridging Proposal” on the High-Level Revitalization Forum HLRF of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South (...)

South Sudan Peace: Why Sudan can be a right key holder 2018-06-26 07:31:39 By Beny Gideon "A lion once said to the victim who was wounded the previous night by a lion that it is us who break a human bone in the night and fix the same in the morning" Unknown The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)

Abyei celebrates Mine Awareness Day 2018-04-05 08:52:03 4 April 2018 | Abyei - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) commemorated the International Day for Mine Awareness and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.