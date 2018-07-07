TEXT: South Sudan’s Security Arrangements Agreement

1.1. The Parties hereby agree that the Permanent Ceasefire signed in the Khartoum Declaration of 27 June 2018, which came into effect on 1st July 2018, shall be observed meticulously throughout the Republic of South Sudan.
1.2. In observing the Permanent Ceasefire The Parties reiterate all their commitments under the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) signed on 21st December 2017.
1.3. Prisoners of War (POWs) and Detainees shall be released immediately under the supervision of the ICRC.
1.4. Free movement of citizens, commodities and services shall be guaranteed.
1.5. Humanitarian corridors for relief shall be immediately opened.
1.6. No revenge, vengeance or retribution and any kind of violation of the Permanent Ceasefire is allowed under any circumstances.
1.7. A process of national healing and reconciliation shall commence at the beginning of The Pre-Transitional Period and shall include all forces and affected people.
For the full text, please click on the above-attached PDF file.
