Sudan, Egypt agree to activate joint committees

July 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government and its Egyptian counterpart have agreed to activate the joint committees between the two countries during the next period.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’im on Thursday discussed with the Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum Osama Shaltout the outcome of the meeting of the joint consular committee which was held recently in Cairo.

The two sides agreed to activate the joint mechanisms between the two countries including the technical committee which would meet during the next period in Cairo to prepare for the meeting of the presidential committee which will be held in October in Khartoum.

Also, the meeting agreed to continue joint work to promote regional peace and security, pointing to the need to enhance the economic, cultural and media ties between the two brotherly nations.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack Kassala State on the eastern border.

However, the two countries recently developed joint security cooperation against the opposition groups from both sides.

The main differences between the two neighbours remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

