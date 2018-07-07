 
 
 
Machar to be reinstated in his position of South Sudan’s First Vice President: Sudan FM

Participants in Entebbe meeting pose after reaching an agreement on the power sharing on 7 July 2018.
July 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - The leader of the SPLM-IO, Riek Machar, would be reinstated in his position as South Sudan’s First Vice President, announced El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed the Sudanese Foreign Minister on Saturday Kampala.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni hosted Presidents Omer al-Bashir and Salva Kiir and former South Sudanese President Riek Machar. The leaders of the other opposition groups also took part in the meeting.

After mentioning three pending issues on the governance chapter on 21 June, the IGAD special envoy for South Sudan urged the leaders of regional block to find a solution to ensure Machar’s "unimpeded participation" in the process.

Despite Kiir rejection of his participation, the region and the international community repeated that his absence from the process means the continuation of war.

On Saturday evening after the end of the meeting on the outstanding issues on the governance at the State House in Entebbe, the Sudanese top diplomat El-Dirdeiry said that Kiir accepted Machar’s reinstitution as first Vice-President.

"It has been agreed that there will be four vice presidents: the current two vice presidents, plus Riek Machar (who) will assume the position of first vice president, and then the fourth position will be allocated to a woman from the opposition," El-Dirdeiry told the AFP.

He further said that the proposal was "accepted by the government" and that Machar’s opposition had accepted the deal "in principle" but would "consider it and come up with the final position" following further negotiations, to begin in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on Sunday.

The meeting on the governance outstanding issues came after the signing of security arrangements agreement in Khartoum on Friday.

According to the Revised Bridging Proposal, there would be three vice-presidents: The First Vice President nominated by SPLM-IO, the Vice President, nominated by the TGoNU, and the Third Vice President, nominated by the opposition groups SSOA, FDs & OPP, as a bloc.

The meeting which lasted for more than 10 hours discussed the composition of the cabinet, the legislature and number of states in South Sudan.

The official SUNA said Entebbe meeting further agreed to add 15 ministers to the current South Sudanese cabinet which is composed of 30 ministers. The SPLM-Io will be allocated 10 ministerial portfolios while the other opposition groups have the other five posts.

Also during the transitional period, the opposition groups will appoint 150 Members of Parliaments who will sit beside the MPs of the parliament.

For the number of states, the matter will be determined by the Independent, ad hoc Boundary Commission (IBC) which will review the establishment of new states and their boundaries and to make recommendations for addressing the consequences of these changes.

Khartoum talks will continue until the 10th of July to settle all the outstanding issues in the governance chapter of the peace agreement and draft an agreement including all the agreed points.

(ST)

  • 8 July 02:15, by Khent

    Four Vice Presidents? South Sudan is a complete joke. If I was naive, these developments would suggest that war is actually coming to an end, but I really don’t think that Salva Kiir and Riek Machar can work together; a temporary peace is all this circus will achieve.

    

  • 8 July 03:02, by deng

    well, well, well,
    let reinstated everybody that was fired then. Paul Malong Should be reinstated, James Hoth should be reinstated and so on. F this deal.

    

    • 8 July 03:09, by One people

      deng
      Please shut up and let peace come to our country ok. Enough is enough. Thank you

      

      • 8 July 03:24, by deng

        excuse me! one people with who? Even you reinstated Riek and others are not included the suffering will not end.

        

  • 8 July 03:03, by lino

    Hahaa!!!! When a country is created without strong principles and objectives, failures in many aspects come to be true!!!
    Either both principals in or out, but if they are in, the new agreement should prevent both of them running for the presidency after the transitional period!!!

    

    • 8 July 03:31, by lino

      Suggestions:

      1- 1st VP= Riek Machar, Governance
      2- VP= Wani, Economic
      3- VP= Lam Akol, Services
      4- VP= Woman, Peace; Reconciliations, Harmony
      I know Dr. Lam Akol can be good in services and delivery as he is a Technocrat since Old Unitied Sudan!!!

      

  • 8 July 03:05, by One people

    Our president accepted all of this proposals because he wants to end all of them sufferings that is killing our people, but Riek’s just wants position. Anyways we want peace in our country so we can enjoy our fruits and to walk on the street without thinking that someone will call you abed or slave

    

    • 8 July 03:11, by Malakal county Simon

      If 4 vice-presidents is what can bring peace, let’s it be it because peace is the priority and we needed it now....But we must have an election date....

      

    • 8 July 03:22, by Khent

      "Our President"? We don’t have a President. All we’ve got is the head honcho of a criminal syndicate. And if he really cared about the suffering of our people, he wouldn’t have sparked a terrible and devastating conflict on a false prospectus... for his own political ends. If he truly cared, he would have resigned years ago - in recognition of the fact that he (and Riek) are polarizing figures...

      

      • 8 July 03:31, by Khent

        The cold, hard truth is that none of them care (in the slightest) about the well-being of our people. As proper psychopaths, this is just a game for them; political positions are seen and treated as platforms for personal enrichment and empowerment. Politics (the world over) attracts meglomaniacs and the mentally ill, however, there is at least the of illusion of concern...

        

        • 8 July 03:40, by Khent

          ..by non-African leaders through the building of critical infrastructure and the delivery of basic services. The Scandinavian countries are the only ones that seem to have truly mentally healthy leaders — resulting in societies that are the gold-standard in virtually every metric. Africa is the only Continent without a single successful Country. Why is that? Is it our "leaders"? Yes and no...

          

          • 8 July 03:49, by Khent

            ..Our "leaders" are products of our societies; they’re greedy, incompetant, corrupt, myopic and ignorant because we’re all these things. Things will only change, when we change.

            Back to the issue:

            I can’t see how Salva Kiir and Riek Machar will actually achieve a durable peace. War will rage on or the peace will be short-lived.

            

            • 8 July 04:22, by Lokoli

              Khent. I have noticed that you are educated person but were consumed by hates but now what you are saying is being patriotic and standing above the culture of dominant.

              We have thousands of qualified South Sudanese who can lead us to the promise land. The journey was started by the late Dr John. It was cut short and it messed the whole dreams of a peaceful country.

              So let have this fixed.

              

              • 8 July 04:26, by Lokoli

                The main focus should be on the building of strong constitution for the nation to avoid success of opportunistic individuals. Strong constitution will guide us. The reforms must be carefully checked by those who have the opportunity to contribute to make it a workable document.

                

    • 8 July 03:29, by deng

      one people, can you search and tell me what country on this planet has four Vice President? This is my proposal if you peace and you think only this two man will bring peace. Fire Wani and Taban Deng Gai and reinstated Riek Machar Vice President the old way and let see M.f.

      

      • 8 July 04:15, by Lokoli

        Deng. It does not matter how many Vice President we have, if this is the means to meet the ends then let it be so. 99% South Sudanese would agree if this is the means to achieve peace. People like you who never tested or see the true suffering of our people selfishly do not care. Both of those two leaders will not be there forever, they will naturally.

        Now Deng, what do you really have in mind?

        

        • 8 July 05:03, by deng

          Lokoli,
          You might be born in 2000."People who never see suffering like you" F.. your language. I have seen it all than you and reinstating your crooks won’t help at all. How many times have Riek been reinstated starting during struggles in the 90s, 2015, and now its seems you guys enjoys the suffering of our people and wanted to for-long it. In my mind Riek should tell his supporters to silence—

          

        • 8 July 05:11, by deng

          Riek known he can’t win election after all these mess and people like you think him being vice president would help. I like Taban Deng Gai more than your M.f. Taban care more about the suffering of South Sudanese people than your two crooks. One thing I don’t push Salva Kirr is that, he was elected as a president and should leave power through election write it down in your book and no short cut

          

  • 8 July 05:03, by Games

    Salva Kiir brought all these dramatics to himself. The goods news, Salva Kiir will never fired Machar again till one of them has voted out in future election. Let hope for the best this country has temporarily peace settlement

    

    • 8 July 05:22, by deng

      Lokoli,
      Did you here how many months they are going to run the country until next election? 36 months = 3 years and by then, they get back all they lost in the war and smile again together. I believe he will rebel again if he don’t win the president and maybe someone need to step down to let Riek be a president then we will all have peace.

      

    • 8 July 05:34, by Mayendit

      Games

      You are very happy because your uncle will be return to first vice president right? I got to tell you Allah jabu again.
      Let him come back and I want to make sure this guy must go to headquarter of William Nyuon Banydit and Kerubino Kuanyin Bol. I am tired about Riek Machar since 1991 to this moment. He is not human who can learn from the past mistake so he must go to that headquarter.

      

