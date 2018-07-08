South Sudan tribal clash leaves 25 dead people: officials

July 7, 2018 (JUBA) – At least 25 people died in a sectional fight that erupted in Akobo on Friday between two sub-clans, officials said in a statement.

The map of Upper Nile state

"We the members of Akobo county in Ethiopia are deeply disturbed by the outbreak of sectional fighting between Chie-Yol and Chie-Nyak of Moor sub-clan of Lou Nuer,” partly reads the statement Sudan Tribune obtained.

The two sub-clans are the biggest within the Lou Nuer tribe.

The clash was a revenge attack allegedly carried out by the Chie-Nyak sub-clan after their men were killed by attackers from Chie-Yol.

The governor of Bieh state, Brig. Gen. Simon Hoth Duol with the help of chiefs and some armed opposition field commanders reportedly stepped in quickly and managed to separate the two groups.

“We the Lou Nuer condemns this sectional fighting and we regret for the loss of lives (twenty five people) who died today [Friday] in Akobo because there is no good cause for their death,” noted the statement.

This is the first time such a deadly clash has occurred after the death, last month, of the former state governor, Brig. Gen. Koang Rambang.

“We condemn in the strongest term possible those who took the law into their own hands by attacking the other side,” it concluded.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, has been embroiled in a violent civil war, leaving thousands dead and millions homeless since 2013.

Last week, the country’s main warring factions signed a “permanent ceasefire”, which has already suffered counter accusation of violations.

(ST)