Sudanese security confiscates two newspapers

Sudanese men look at newspapers displayed at a kiosk in the capital Khartoum on February 16, 2015. (AFP Photo)
July 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Sunday seized copies of Al-Jareeda and Akhir Lahza newspapers without stating reasons.

Chief-Editor of Akhir Lahza, Osama Abdel-Magid told Sudan Tribune the NISS didn’t give them any reasons for the confiscation, pointing out to the large financial loss incurred by the news daily.

It is noteworthy that Akhir Lahza is owned by a member of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and former governor of South Darfur state Al-Hag Atta al-Manan.

For his part, Ashraf Abdel-Aziz, Chief-Editor of Al-Jareeda told Sudan Tribune that columnist Mahmoud Abdin has been suspended from work for one month.

Al-Jareeda has been one of the most newspapers in Sudan subject to suspension and confiscation. In May 2016, the NISS confiscated copies of the newspaper four times during five days.

The Sudanese security usually issues verbal directives to the Chief-Editors banning them from publishing particular news especially those pertaining to the protests and armed movements or other issues which the security sees sensitive.

It routinely confiscates newspapers either to prevent circulation of certain stories or to punish them retroactively for breaching unwritten red lines inflicting financial and moral losses on these media houses.

On January 7, the NISS confiscated 6 newspapers for publishing reports about the popular protests against the harsh economic conditions.

Also, in February 2015, it seized entire print runs of 14 newspapers in one day without stating the reasons for its decision.

(ST)

