South Sudan opposition groups distance themselves from Entebbe deal

Participants in Entebbe meeting pose after reaching an agreement on the power sharing on 7 July 2018.
July 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - South Sudan opposition groups Monday distanced themselves from Entebbe Proposal saying it ignored the core issues and was just a bargaining between warring parties over the allocation of cabinet and parliament seats.

South Sudanese government and opposition groups including the SPLM-IO, South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and Other Political Parties (OPP) were in Kampala for a meeting with Presidents Omer al-Bashir, Salva Kiir, and Yoweri Museveni.

The meeting agreed to reinstitute Machar as the First Vice-President and amended the Revised Bridging Proposal by creating a fourth vice-president. The compromise was seen as a major breakthrough in the process as Kiir vetoed the participation of his former FVP threatening to collapse the whole peace talks.

Also, the cabinet ministers have been increased to 55 ministers: 30 for the government, 10 for the SPLM-IO and 5 for the remaining opposition forces. The same for the parliament which will be composed of 550 members: the government 400 MPs, SPLM-IO 100 MPs and 50 seats for the other opposition factions.

The opposition SSOA and OPP groups were reportedly involved in the discussions, but the spokesperson of the opposition alliance said, in fact, the discussions were between the three presidents and the SPLM-IO leader.

“The leadership of SSOA and Other Political Parties (OPP) were officially invited to Entebbe for the July 7th meeting but kept out of the 8-hour proceedings,” said Kwaje Lasu SSOA spokesperson in a statement he issued on Sunday and confirmed to Sudan Tribune on Monday evening.

“The Entebbe meeting of 7/712018 turned out to be a bilateral agreement between two of the warring parties, namely; the Juba regime and SPLM/A-IO,” he added.

Asked if things have changed since the return of the delegations to Khartoum Lasu stressed that things remain the same and even they have not been officially notified the extension of talks to next Thursday 12 July.

However “ We have had submitted our counter-proposal on governance but we’ve yet to be engaged on. It’s the same tactics used in Addis,” he said.

In Khartoum, Sudanese foreign minister El-Dirdery Ahmed met with the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires to Khartoum Steven Koutsis and U.S. Ambassador to Juba Thomas Hushek and briefed them about the Entebbe compromise and ongoing efforts to settle the outstanding issues.

Lasu recalled the need to be committed to inclusivity principles as the only way for a lasting peace in South Sudan.

“ln our informed view, any bilateral agreement to the exclusion of other parties will not bring about sustainable peace in South Sudan,” he stressed.

The Sudanese mediators said the extension of the talks aims to draft the points agreed in Entebbe and to sign it on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, it is not clear if a compromise will be reached on Tuesday paving the way for the signing ceremony on the governance chapter or the discussions will be extended until the next week.

The parties have travel for the third round of talks in Nairobi after agreeing on the outstanding issues in the governance and the security arrangements.

(ST)

  • 10 July 09:31, by Eastern

    Museveni has been handed South Sudan as its 122nd district by Kiir...! What did you expect from the Kiir-Museveni meet other than reaffirming the entrenchment of the unsustainable status quo? Over to you regime apparatchiks....

    • 10 July 10:31, by Midit Mitot

      M7 interest will finish these honesty citizens for sure,why leaving Khartoum agreement and come-up with another fake plan? shit!!!!

      • 10 July 10:36, by Eastern

        The Entebbe proposal was soaked into the nearby Lake Victoria, if Museveni likes it, he can serve of it to Kiir or still provide him with warm shower of the soaked proposal.

        • 10 July 11:00, by South South

          Eastern,
          Here we go again with coin rebels. All security arrangements were signed in Khartoum. Khartoum is a territory of Riak and coin rebels, no one refused it because it comes from Riak and coin rebels home. Peace is give and take, Kiir gave Riak to be reinstated. Riak gave Kiir Taban to be vice president, give and take, no is going just to take without giving.

          • 10 July 11:05, by South South

            Eastern,
            The problems of South Sudan are not in Uganda or Sudan. They are inside South Sudan. When you 16 factions against government, against each other’s, God can only unite them. They are joke, stupid and meaningless. Our government should focus with Riak only at this time and if coin rebels attempt to undermined peace, crush them. Go peace, go South Sudan.

            • 10 July 11:20, by Games

              South South
              How would you exclude 15 Oppositions groups from peace talk, while you’re talking about the peace at same time? These all different groups left the JCE regime with same objectives like IO. You are sounds idiots when you obviously said that the JCE should deals with Machar to join them.

          • 10 July 11:11, by Games

            South South
            Coin rebells are operating independently. They are fighting for well objective to free our citizens from Uganda colonisation. The recent security arrangements were signed in Khartoum were fairs for all parties and IO and groups are actually comprises some of the unfairness deals we do not like in the security arrangements, but we still signed the documents because we want peace to ret

          • 10 July 11:50, by Eastern

            South South,

            Are you dreaming? Dr. Machar has already pronounced himself on the Kiir-Museveni Tomfoolery conduced in Uganda. The letter on this is out there for all and sundry. SSOSA which was invited but kept out of the talks also rejected the said Tomfoolery in a letter which is also out there. In sum, the Ugandan attempt was efforts in futility. More money stew please...!

      • 10 July 10:42, by Games

        Midit Mitot
        M7 is still taking side and I think Uganda should be deleted from this peace talk. But thanks to IO and others Oppositions groups for betraying the citizens of South Sudan

        • 10 July 10:46, by Eastern

          ......for NOT betraying the citizens of South Sudan.

  • 10 July 09:58, by Games

    Well calculated decisions to IO mains Offices and Oppositions alliances for not betraying the people of South Sudan. M7 is not different from Salva Kiir and his JCE and anything that comes out from Uganda is not for peace, but extended the suffering of those who haven’t left the country yet to Refugees camps

    • 10 July 10:10, by Redeemer

      Games and Eastern
      The Entebbe talks have created two situations only
      1. Riek to his former position and
      2. Created a space for Taban
      Which one of the two is a problem to South Sudanese?

      • 10 July 10:34, by Eastern

        Redeemer,

        I said over to you regime apparatchiks...! South Sudan is not a limited company OWNED by Kiir and Machar. The political equation has since spiralled out of control of Kiir and Machar only. Dr. Machar is wise to refuse the snare laid out by the real president of South Sudan, Yoweri Museveni. I did not expect you to see any problems here!

  • 10 July 10:27, by Games

    Redeemer
    Re-read the article again, the problem is not about Taban nor Machar positions. The problems are unequal powe-sharing. The number of the States, the size of the government, etc..

  • 10 July 11:12, by Mike Mike

    These thugs who called themselves Opposition alliances and SPLM/ IO wanted to destroy the peace again because of their baseless excuses they have been presenting to mediators day by day.All these groups never works for peace just they want to make completion in order to get their individual interests without considering the suffering of the people.Please u drop all these demand n give peace chance

    • 10 July 11:28, by Games

      Mike Mike
      M7’s peace proposals was ripoff. It is not about peace, it’s something else, which I do not know

      • 10 July 11:51, by Eastern

        ......it was Tomfoolery......Even with the oil industry operating at 100% of its capacity, it won’t be possible to sustain a government that size.

      • 10 July 11:59, by Redeemer

        Games
        We all know, the main problem is the space created for Taban and I want to let u know that government without Taban in the executive position is impossible. Think where Riek will go if he doesn’t want that? No option here, you will hear yes tomorrow or so

