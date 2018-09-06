 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 6 September 2018

Al-Bashir, Museveni discuss South Sudan peace process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni Wednesday discussed the South Sudan peace process in a meeting held on the sidelines of the China-Africa cooperation forum in Beijing.

JPEG - 18.9 kb
Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir (L) and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni at State House, Uganda on November 13, 2017 (PPU Photo)

The meeting dealt with the progress achieved in the negotiations to revitalize the agreement for peace in the Republic of South Sudan, which was initialled by the parties, said the official news agency SUNA.

Also "they discussed the arrangement for a summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to sign the final agreement," further said the report.

Al-Bashir and Museveni who are the guarantors of the Khartoum Round of talks need to persuade President Salva Kiir to accept a proposal they mediators made to settle the disagreement on the number of states.

His delegation refused a proposal providing ask the South Sudanese to choose between the 10 and the 32 states after reviewing the tribal borders.

The opposition groups said they would not sign the final document of the revitalized peace agreement if Juba continues seeking to maintain the 32 states. They, also, want the permanent constitution to be made by the national constitutional conference and rectify the quorum of government and parliament meetings.

The IGAD foreign ministers have to meet before the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly. They are expected to submit a series of recommendations for the IGAD leaders who will meet in Khartoum.

No date has been yet determined for the IGAD meetings.

Al-Bashir further briefed Museveni on the recent Russian-Sudanese initiative for peace in and reconciliation in the Central African Republic.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 September 08:07, by Pakuai

    "Al-Bashir, Museveni discuss South Sudan peace process"
    There we go again! So Mr. Al Bashir & Mr. Museveni have becomes allies over South Sudan & the South Sudanese people? This is what many South Sudanese people in the know always tell our lowly informed foreign puppets/stooges like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot, Adwok Nyabe & other bunch of fools>>>

    repondre message

    • 6 September 08:10, by Pakuai

      that their evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their gulf Arabs states, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & some of their creepy allies in between always used other countries & other people as their own pawns to achieve their own ’selfish ends’ and they have been using our country & our people ever since>>>

      repondre message

      • 6 September 08:19, by Pakuai

        My lowly informed South Sudanese fools, *Mr. Winston Churchill* of ’devil infested Island of England’ even proposed that Uganda was going to be used as their country as their evil juus (their so-called israelis in) to be resettled in Uganda after their reckless WW2. But to be honest my lowly informed South Sudanese fools, the evil juus (so-called israelis) would have been dead>>>

        repondre message

        • 6 September 08:25, by Pakuai

          Fellows, Uganda is a so-called commonwealth Country, and so do many other countries like Kenya, South Africa, Malawi, Zambia, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana & other countries. But right here in South Sudan, we are not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA, let alone their so-called being part of their so-called ANGLO-AMRERICAN empire, never has & will never ever be>>>

          repondre message

      • 6 September 08:19, by jubaone

        Pakuai/koryom2/kuch
        Some brainless roboter spewing the same copy-and-paste shit all the time devoid of any relevance to the article? Sudan Tribune should introduce some "CAPTCHA" Computer Automated Turing to tell Computers and Humans Apart.This Pakuai is a computer generated roboter (a jienge perhaps?), remotely controlled and has no own brains. Real jellabas at work.

        repondre message

        • 6 September 08:42, by Malakal county Simon

          Pakua/slave

          Blames the stupid majority otherwise, we should not be here talking blah, blah Dr Machar, Dr Lam e.t.c are foreigners stooges.... woke-up and pay serious medical check.... your outdated alleged accusations against our leaders is absurd and you should be charge for war incitement!!

          repondre message

          • 6 September 08:45, by Malakal county Simon

            Cont...

            Your against peace and enemy within that need to be track down!!

            repondre message

  • 6 September 08:50, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Pakuai,

    Try to sober up. You are wasting your time by producing non sense to this forum. You people can blame nobody except yourselves for the blunder you have caused to the country. You had ample time and monetary resources to build a cohesive and prosperous nation but because of your greed you let down citizen with your greed and tribalism. Now you have to be booted out of this mess.

    repondre message

  • 6 September 09:07, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    It is shameful that the independence of South Sudan is going to be guarded and guided by Ugand and Sudan. Sad indeed. JCE has done the country the worst sin mankind has ever made to a fellow human being. There we are in the hands of Dinka people.

    repondre message

    • 6 September 09:30, by Games

      Guided by Al-Bashir and M7 are not gonna be enough. This country needs temporarily division among three countries and re-united after 3-4 generations.

      repondre message

      • 6 September 09:44, by South South

        Gmaes,

        You are sick, very sick and mentally retarded. Juts read again what you said above.

        repondre message

      • 6 September 09:54, by Eastern

        Games,

        For the record, I love your proposal. The South Souths of this world would like to sound relevant but what Games alluded is already at play. Museveni is in full control of the southern gates of South Sudan and Al Bashir is already protecting the oil fields to the north. Ethiopia or Kenya have their eyes on the eastern parts.

        repondre message

        • 6 September 09:58, by Eastern

          ....the shitty central part of South Sudan will be left as a Dinka enclave where medieval era-life style will be the rule of the game!

          repondre message

          • 6 September 13:12, by South South

            Eastern,

            When someone is full with fatty free food and start talking nonsense,lazy people who use to free things are always obese and smell shit. You need to shut up your dirty mouth and leave hard working people to talk about a country. You, enjoy free food and then hit your computer, that’s all.

            repondre message

    • 6 September 09:46, by South South

      jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

      Don’t blame Dinka tribe, blame those who want to destroy South Sudan, your tribe is one of them.

      repondre message

      • 6 September 10:47, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        South South,

        Tell me where the executive, autocratic, despotic president of South Sudan who rules with decrees come from? And from which ethnic extract from South Sudanese does he belong? He knew we had Abyei, Hufrat al Nahas, Kafia Kingi, Panthou and the rest were there to wrestled away from Jallaba but what did he do? He reintroduced corruption, nepotism, tribalism and insecurity to the >>>>

        repondre message

        • 6 September 10:53, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Now where is the country heading to? It is not enough for you to say Dinka have played a big role to drive the country to this political depth when you control every arm of the government with stooges like Makana, Wani Igga and the rest. You principally caused this mess due to your greed, diplomatic and political myopia.

          repondre message

          • 6 September 12:33, by South South

            jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

            Iam so happy you are pointing out Equatoria sons who are ruling South Sudan now, Makana,speaker of parliament, Wani, vice president, Ellia , prime minister. This is all government controlled by Equatoria sons. Do you want the entire tribes of Eqautoria to be appointed ministers for you believe that South Sudan is under control of Eqautorians?

            repondre message

        • 6 September 12:41, by South South

          jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

          Government has three branches.
          1- Executive
          2- Judiciary
          3- Legislative
          Legislative makes rules and pass them to Executive to implement them. Judiciary watches executive and legislative to make sure that they are following the rules, so today in South Sudan Equatoria son is on the top of the body which makes the rules in South Sudan. Kiir does not make rules.

          repondre message

          • 6 September 13:36, by Eastern

            That’s really on paper. Anthony Lino Makana is just as brainless as he is loud. In South Sudan, the buck stops with Kiir.

            repondre message

            • 6 September 14:29, by South South

              Well, it’s already in our history and can’t be denied. Equatoria son makes laws in South Sudan, period.

              repondre message

  • 6 September 10:19, by Lala

    It beats my understnding that president Bashir, a war criminal, one who muscled freedom of information and continued killings in Darfur and Blue Nile with his counterpart president Museveni a real dictator in Uganda are the one running the show for the peace in South Sudan. What a joke and what kind of peace is it going to be? We are in yet for another Sunami......Lol!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)

South Sudan peace deal fails to provide for media reform 2018-09-04 08:47:36 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The last week initialled Revitalised-Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan R-ARCSS has enshrined several legal and institutional reforms to be (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.