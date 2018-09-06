China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This article comes against the backdrop of the Sudanese News media reports about as to how the Chinese economic influence in Africa and the Implications of that for Sudan. This comes into light when one looks closely at the newspapers published in Sudan. I thought it worthwhile to have a glance at the Highlights of the Sudanese Newspapers on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 which read as follows:

• The President of the Republic undertakes to provide concessions, facilities and protection to Chinese companies

• The government will provide mature technology to build the nuclear reactor in cooperation with Beijing and Moscow

• China allocates 60 billion dollars for development projects in Africa

• Bashir to attend China-Africa Cooperation Forum in Beijing

• Sudanese Diplomat Rahmatullah Mohamed Osman (SUNA) has been Appointed as AU Representative to China

With reference to the above-mentioned headlines and during our follow-up of the news from the Sudanese press and the world media outlets, we read surprisingly about the unprecedented involvement of the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) in the embracing of the political and economic influence of China – aka - the Peoples Socialist Republic of China under the rule of President Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), President of the People’s Republic of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. Furthermore, at a glance, an observer will soon realise the grip of the Permanent Member of the United Nations Security (UNSC), the Veto Waving China’s economic invasion of Africa in general and Khartoum in particular. President Xi Jinping set to rule China for life as nation’s Parliament abolished presidential term limits on Sunday, March 04, 2018 at the imposing Great Hall of the People in Beijing. And thus securing a clear path for President Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely as the President and handing him almost complete authority to pursue a vision of transforming the nation into an economic and military superpower. https://www.firstpost.com/world/president-xi-jinping-set-to-rule-china-for-life-as-chinese-parliament-abolishes-presidential-term-limits-4385255.html

Thus, the Chinese president Xi Jinping wants the African heads of state to stay the same as he were for life through the African dictatorial rubber-stamp parliaments and his positions in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on siding with the Genocidal criminal, fugitive from the international justice Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir stands as witness to that policy. The eternal proverb for the majority of the world’s peoples says, the Birds of the Feather Flock Together.

Xi Jinping rise has been accompanied by tighter restrictions on civil society, with the detention of activists and lawyers, similar to what Omer al-Bashir and his ilk do and his (Xi Jinping) strict limits on the already heavily controlled internet.

Deb Trap? The allure of Chinese money in Africa has become an important topic for a political Debate in the international media outlets recently https://f24.my/3X4X.t https://twitter.com/F24Debate/status/1037047649747185665

Regarding the difficulties that the Sudanese people have faced during Eid al-Adha of scarcity of cash in the public banks, Sources point out that the liquidity crisis in the banks is mainly due to the attack of the influentials of the regime or the so-called (constitutional) on the public funds (similar to the theft of what remained of the balance) to be transferred to their accounts in foreign banks abroad where they also possess their homes and bank accounts that kept those funds; which led to the drying up of commercial banks and their difficulties. https://ara.alrakoba.net/alrakoba-sudan-news2965

It is noteworthy for the reader and the Sudanese public to know the important fact of the total number of so-called constitutionalists in the current Sudanese government which reached 396 who possess and monopolise ‘constitutional power’! Those senior affiliates of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) regime in Sudan have been waiting silently in the wake of the monitory crisis for the impossible to come raining from the sky miraculously. That was evidenced by the fact that none of the influentials has appeared to people since the outbreak of crises to talk about nature or how to get out of it!

To fill these constitutional positions, the state provides for each one of them with a private car and an amount of regular cash to rent a house and a monthly salary and along with the amount of money from the public coffers for the treatment and travel abroad for the Constitutionalist and his/her family at least once a year at the expense of the Sudanese people who continue suffering from poverty, disease and the high cost of food items necessary for survival. Worse is that the basic services such as medical treatment, education for children of the citizens remain still not free as well as pre-imposed royalties!

The ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) does not care about the people of Sudan in the camps of the displaced (IDP) who reached at least five million, and the masses of refugees and asylum seekers who live in other countries continuing in need of a country that accepts and contain them but suffer under adverse conditions in the plight of being outside their own country for 15 years.

On the other hand, those in the inner circle who know the nitty gritty secrets of President Omer al-Bashir in such situation say that the president’s confidence in everyone around him, especially the “old guard”, has been undermined. And Bashir has begun running the state according to his wishes without asking the help from to any of them, as was his sometimes did in such cases in the past. And in this regard he asked to listen to the opinions of some non-Islamic academics working in universities, to see their vision on how best to resolve economic crises. The report indicated that the academics in turn reminded him of the Shocking facts. They told him that six banks actually collapsed and became outside the state banking service, and that the other banks are threatened with the same fate in a short period.

In order to save what could be salvaged, the security apparatus, National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Major General Salah Abdallah “Gosh”, as it was called in the ruling circles, put forward to the President the same idea that Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) carried out in the arrests of the Saudi Princes and Sheikhs who were detained in the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh Hotel. According to the informed Journalist Ustaz Fathi Al-Dow, that the Gosh campaign was stopped or slowed down by order of the same President al-Bashir, for two reasons: First, it failed and did not contribute to resolving the crisis as predicted by Gosh, and on the one hand it was feared that the Process might touch the heads of individuals very close to the President, and worse than that it is also feared that the tip of the thread would reach al-Bashir himself if he continued on that path.

Political analysts go further and say that Omer al-Bashir is no longer dependent on the National Congress Party, (the Party of Power) and as well as the Islamists, as he has moved to strengthen his dependence on the Triangle of Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) , but the same sources indicated that President al-Bashir’s greatest interest is in the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) first followed by the Military (SAF)!

The encrypted Information provided by the scholar Ustaz Fathi Al-Dow said that, some other leaders spoke in the same context. They called for stopping the absurd wars, controlling the epidemic corruption, finding economic and political solutions that guarantee the stability of the homeland and community peace. The group of the high rank Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) also called for raising the level of training and qualification for the armed forces, finding solutions to the problems continue caused by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and raising salaries and incentives for the (SAF). Moreover, the group also called for encouraging the Sudanese citizens to enlist themselves into the armed forces. Marshall Omer al-Bashir was reported to have responded by saying that he received the report of the" intelligence public opinion "and was disturbed by what it has said, but he would deal with the report and what was positive in the meeting. Omer al-Bashir categorically denied that he has been away from the army, and that the rehabilitation of the armed forces, and there will be economic and political reforms in the coming period, and he hopes very much that the coffers are sufficient to meet the needs. A monthly meeting with the leaders and arranging a meeting with the officers described officers and soldiers in different units. This meeting lasted for about six hours continuously, began after the Maghreb prayer and until after midnight. The indirect message was addressed to those who attended the Shura Council meetings, which were mentioned and held after this meeting!

The plain reality confirms that the accursed regime has entered (the Coranteen) and that it has actually fallen rather than to say, not because of the life and economic crises experienced by the Sudanese citizen, in the bread, fuel and the lack of Liquidity, drug scarcity, deterioration of education and living conditions, and corruption of values, morals and claims, but because of the loss of Sudanese dignity. People will know sooner or later that the Islamism regime has seen before by its eyes now and it is the fantasy of its own, trying to support itself on Solomon’s stick – nevertheless, as we have said before – the regime has created its own death certificate, quoting the motto of Ustaz Fathi Al-Dow: “The last words: accountability must be applied on the perpetrators and access to democracy is inevitable no matter how long the travel to it will take!!

The head of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) Party, Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir has lost the right path to rule Sudan and failed abjectly during the three lean decades of his power. Finally, he started to sell Sudan in the global market. He entered the Yemen war as a mercenary in lieu of Arabian Gulf Dinars and Saudi Riyals. And he went to Russia, asking its president Vladimir Putin to protect him from the evil intrigues of the United States of America and it’s the conspiracies. And at the same time he was begging and asking President Donald John Trump to remove the name of his regime from the list of countries that harbor terrorism. Not only that, Bashir remains listless and goes to Recep Tayyip Erdo?an President of Turkey to provide him with financial and military support in return for granting the Swakin region in eastern Sudan on the Red Sea shore. Furthermore, Omer al-Bashir enters into an agreement called the Khartoum Process (KP) – aka - EU-Horn of Africa Migration Route Initiative (Khartoum Process https://www.iom.int/eu-horn-africa-migration-route-initiative-khartoum-process) to win Euro Currencies vs. curbing the flow of migration exodus from the Horn of African countries to the European shores via the Mediterranean Sea though the failed state of Libya, he obviously failed by using the notorious former Janjaweed militias turned into so-called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which committed atrocities against human rights of those victims. Omer al-Bashir and his regime have never learned from the repeated mistakes. Instead of calling for peace by abandonment of the wars against the Sudanese people and coming into peace and collective democratic rule of the remaining Sudan after the secession of the Southern part of Sudan, Bashir chose his oppressive measures against the components of the Sudanese opposition, believing that would help him continue the ruling Sudan. He relied to waging ethnic wars and using militias and mercenaries to survive his corrupt, racist and hypocritical regime.

William Hazlitt the English writer, drama and literary critic, painter, social commentator, and philosopher has been quoted as saying: (The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy). The repentance of a hypocrite is itself hypocrisy. William Hazlitt

In the circumstances where the people of Sudan languishing in, the only option is a Revolutionary uprising the factors of its outbreak are all ready and just around the corner. Furthermore, all the signs indicate that the revolution of the hungry is coming soon. It is a revolution until victory and the recurrence of the October21, 1964 Revolution and the April 6, 1985 Uprising, both of which narrate the story of a Rebellion.

Benjamin Franklin FRS FRSE, the American polymath and one of the Founding Fathers of the United State has been quoted as saying: ”Rebellion against tyrants is obedience to God.” https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/rebellion

And let the (NCP) Regime of the Perpetrators of the Crimes against humanity, War crimes and the crimes of Genocide in Sudan to demised and thrown into the dustbin of history, to delight of the citizens and the inevitable quest for the success of the revolution towards its goal. The demise of the (NCP) regime of President Omer al-Bashir remains the top priority of every loyal citizen of the homeland Sudan. The Civilizational Project and the so-called Apostolic Orientation that were Announced as logos have been overtaken and thrown away to the dustbin by the three lean decades during which the National Islamic Front (NIF) and its hypocritical heir, the National Congress Party (NCP) regime failed to implement Good Governance and the Rule of Law and transparency along with the full alignment with needs and aspirations of the Sudanese citizen.

Henry David Thoreau the American essayist, poet, philosopher, abolitionist, naturalist, tax resister, development critic, surveyor, and historian has been quoted as have said: “If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them.” https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/tag/aspirations

? Henry David Thoreau, Walden

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/