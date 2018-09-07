Sudanese activist under threat in Egypt says SPLM-N Agar

September 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese activist living in Cairo has been harassed by the Egyptian security services which asked him to stop writing articles in the social media hostile to the government of President Omer al-Bashir, said the Sudan people’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar).

"At the request of the Sudanese government, the Egyptian authorities summoned Dahia Sarir Tutu and asked him to refrain from writing against the Sudanese regime, and warned him of the consequences which might ensue," said SPLM-N Agar spokesperson Mubarak Ardol in a statement released on Thursday.

Tuto who is from the Nuba Mountains where an armed conflict sparked in June 2011, writes regular articles denouncing oppression and corruption in Sudan in different outlets and his personal Facebook page.

On Thursday he released a short text on his Facebook page saying he was subjected to threats and was asked to stop writing against the Sudanese government, but he didn’t identify who threatened him.

"My humanitarian and political situation in Egypt is very dangerous. If any harm happens to me, my children, or (.....) anything else, then you should know that the Sudanese government is behind it," he stressed.

Last July, the Egyptian authorities banned from entering its territory the leader of National Umma Party and head of the opposition alliance Sudan Call after his return from Berlin where he had attended a meeting they asked him to not attend.

The opposition leader was residing in Egypt after threats by the government for his participation in meeting with the leaders of the armed groups.

Ardol expressed hope that Egypt continues its tradition of offering refuge to the Sudanese fleeing persecution and war, adding that these values are deeply rooted in Egypt since ancient times.

Egypt and Sudan recently agreed to consolidated security cooperation between the two countries after several years of suspicion following a coup d’etat in July 2013 that removed the Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

From its side, Khartoum expelled Egyptian Islamists who left the country. Also, Sudan is now closely cooperating with its northern neighbour in the monitoring of the joint border with Libya to prevent extremist and radical militants from sneaking into Egypt.

