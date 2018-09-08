South Sudan opposition alliance issues 3-day ultimatum over peace process for two groups

 
 
 
September 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) has given three days for two recalcitrant members of the umbrella to determine whether they intend to continue the peace process with the other opposition groups or alone.

Gabriel Changson Chang (file/ST)

In two letters in identical terms addressed three days after a first letter on 4 September to the National Salvation Front (NAS) and the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) , SSOA chairperson Gabriel Chang Chnagson asked the leaders of the two groups to show if they plan to keep their membership in the alliance or not.

" We did not yet receive confirmation from you whether or not (NAS or PDM) will move together with the other members of SSOA in the remaining phase of the peace talks," said Gabriel Chang Changson in the separate letters seen by Sudan Tribune to NAS leader Thomas Cirillio and PDM leader Dario Hakim.

"Therefore, and in line with Articles 5(1) and 5(3) of the Charter, we expect a written communication from you by the 10th of September 2018. Otherwise, we shall consider that NAS will be charting its own way in the peace process," Changson stressed.

The two groups rejected the signing of the governance deal and the final peace document by the group leader.

On the other hand, the SSOA in a joint statement with the SPLM-IO to mark their concerns on the final document of the revitalized peace agreement ignored the PDM’s demand for three states. Also, NAS said complained that their demands are systematically disregarded.

The image of the opposition umbrella has been tarnished by the different disagreements and splits and within its factions as it was the case recently in the South Sudan Patriotic Movement and NAS.

The peace process is officially closed as the parties initialled the final document and the implementation matrix. However, SPLM-IO and SSOA said they would not take part in the ceremony of the final signing unless their concerns are resolved.

The IGAD Council of Ministers is expected to meet within days to discuss on the progress achieved and make recommendations on the unresolved issues. But the final decision remains in the hands of the heads of state and government.

(ST)

  • 8 September 00:17, by jubaone

    Mr Changson
    Do you know that all SSOA members that consented to the initialing of the final draft in Khartoum are either jienge or nyagat based?
    Do you know that these very groups have abandoned federalism?
    Do you that it’s only NAS and PDM that will live and die for federalism and for Equatorians?

    • 8 September 02:28, by South South

      Jubaone,
      There are many Equatoria groups in SSOA, ft. Ormer governor of Western Equatoria is one of them.

      • 8 September 02:30, by South South

        Correction: I mean former governor of Western Equatoria.

    • 8 September 04:18, by Pakuai

      Jubaone,
      "Do you know that all SSOA members that consented to the initialing of the final draft in Khartoum are either jienge or nyagat based?" There you go! Do you even know what the word ’nyagat’ means? The word ’Nyagat’ is even an Abesh (so-called ethiopians word’ And Your NAS leader, Mr. Thomas Cirillo traitor/Nyagat being held hostage in Adis Ababa by his foreign masters from the US,>>>

      • 8 September 04:25, by Pakuai

        the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOS & some of their shifty allies in between is just another usual South Sudanese traitor/Nyagat who doesn’t know what he is after. For your so-called People’s Democratic Movement (PDM), what people movement is that? They have already signed the damned document with your so-called Mr. NAS of your Mr. Thomas Cirillo if you loser has never been aprised>>>

        • 8 September 04:34, by Pakuai

          of what is exactly going in Khartoum & Juba Mr. Jubaone piece of work. About your so-called ’federalism’. Don’t many Equatorians often brag that they are the most well educated in South Sudan? What kind of ’federation’ that you mean Mr. Jubaone chap? Take this example, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) where your Thomas Cirillo is being hostage in by his masters, is ’a federation’ but a centralized>>>

          • 8 September 04:40, by Pakuai

            kind of ’federation’ Mr. Jubaone, talk to our Anyuak people of Gambella region & some of our Nuer ’ke nyantoc’ in Itang, Bilpam or Tharpam and they will tell you that ’federation’ doesn’t exist in Abesh (so-called ethiopia). But for South Sudan though, some idiot who don’t know anything about how the real world works often use these words: ’Democracy, federalism, human rights & all’, all the times

            • 8 September 04:50, by Pakuai

              when the losers don’t know that the real world isn’t as plain as some of our idiots, losers & our lowly informed losers always think it is. Another country with the so-called ’federation’ is ’Nigeria’. And what about ’Nigeria federalism’? Nothing. In fact our South Sudan ’federation’ is more superior than Nigeria, Nigeriria, North Sudan and even the US>>>

              • 8 September 04:58, by Pakuai

                Mr. Jubaone chap, we know you losers through & through than you fellows think you know us. During our genuine war of independecne with our arch enemy, the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan. Almost all of you traitors/Nyagats from Equatoria, almost all of our Nuers (ke nyantoc) losers, most of our Shilluks, Fertits & others fought the SPLM/A and they were *paid with arms, munitions, medicines>>

                • 8 September 05:09, by Pakuai

                  and food rations* to fight the SPLM/A. But from the 15/12/2013 to date. The same traitors/Nyagats like *Mr.Riek Machar, Adwok Nyabe, Alfred Lado Gore & other bunch of idiots* were at it again trying to play game with our country & our people simply to be our country & our people leaders at all costs. However, the traitors/nyagats, foreign puppets & thieves have been proven to be bunch>>>

                  • 8 September 05:15, by Pakuai

                    who don’t anything past their own ’foolish tummies’ and greed for power at all costs. Mr. Jubaone, l have been asking this simple question time & time again, ’why is our South Sudan’s internal issues more important than other countries like ’DR Congo, Central Africa republic (CAR), Libya, Northern Sudan (Darfur, Southern Kordufan, Southern Blue Nile), Abesh (so-called ethiopia),>>>

                    • 8 September 05:24, by Pakuai

                      Kenya, Somalia, Burundi, Libya, Mali or other countries in Africa? My lowly informed fools would tell me through their foolish teeth, that it is because South Sudanese people are God’s chosen people! Who says? Yes, we are God’s chosen people. But the evil corporate America (many white Ameericans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arabs states>

                      • 8 September 05:40, by Pakuai

                        financiers, their Abesh (so-called ethiopians) and some of Bantus central Kenya think that they can play games with our country & our people. Fellows, Didn’t I posted on this SUDAN TRIBUNE ’three times’ that a cheap ’a conspircay theory’ flaoting around & it has been propagated by our evil juus (so-called israelis) that "the uncircimcised" like the Luos and others here in South Sudan>>>

                        • 8 September 05:49, by Pakuai

                          cannot rule the so-called "circumised like the Bantus". My fellows South Sudanese lowly informed fools. We are back. And we are going to occupy Kenya, kill all the white English people in Central Kenya, Laikipia, Nanyuki, most of South Africa, some parts of Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, most of Nigeria, Ghana, some parts of Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and the whole of North Sudan>>>

    • 8 September 06:51, by Joyuma John

      Dear Jubaone here you are today disturbing us with your federalism movement, please where were you during SPLM//A war that we were fought with Arab seriously with your Federalism agenda? Reminding you please this issue of Federalism is a good to many people but the south Sudanese quorum at the peace talk are to little to determine which kind of Federal system we want as ss. Waite for referendum

      • 8 September 08:58, by jubaone

        Joyuma
        In effect the SPLA didn’t fight for the liberation of SS, but unity with jellaba. There was no "federal agenda" to empower SS, rather most of those who joined the SPLA were runaways, dissidents, anti-kokora fugitives, thieves and criminals at large. However, a small portion were indeed for the liberation of SS. Had the jellaba maintained the status quo without kokora and allowing jienges to

        • 8 September 09:05, by jubaone

          ..run SS as a huge cattle camp, there’d be absolutely no liberation in the first place. Today, most jienges are "traumatized" as they were thrown out of Equatoria. It’s as if, they want to payback this humiliation and thisalso explains why jienges have in their intentions literally migrated to Equatoria leaving behind their straddling areas as grazing fields for cows.

          • 8 September 09:13, by jubaone

            If in 2011 as a new country, SS had no foreign debt today it stands at over 85% of the GDP (2-4$b). Fools, illiterate bookkeepers, school dropouts for bush schools, academic imposters with fake degrees have misruled and turned the country into a shithole. Oil alone can’t bridge for the urgently needed revenues. How, when most lazy youth are preoccupied with cows and wait for looted monies from the

            • 8 September 09:20, by jubaone

              ..benydits and bandits in the govt? Between 2012-2013, Dep Interior Min Jadalla streamlined revenue collection at border entry points at a tune of SSP 30m/month. All this unaccounted for by lazy jienge parasites who simply feasted on lose money and didn’t even develop their own luaks. This fake peace won’t bring nothing. Equatoria must assert itself and only when we drive SS forward and jienges..

              • 8 September 09:27, by jubaone

                ..sit back and wait to be driven, fed and nursed, SS will remain a shithole. Fact is, if they could not develop themselves even as they had no wars in jiengeland except cattle rustling, revenge killings and worthless luak thrash, why would we think, this time around they can push SS to higher level? From nothing comes nothing, only Equatoria has the brains, people and capacity to lift SS

        • 8 September 13:00, by South South

          jubaone,

          This is very dangerous to Bari Speakers. Everything you point to is about Bari. Even SSOA which has many Equatoria groups in it, you fail to recognize that and you talk only about Thomas Cirillo. Equatoria is not only about Bari speakers, there are other tribes in Equatoria. Federalism is a very good system, but it can’t be used for tribal reason to climb into power.

          • 8 September 13:22, by jubaone

            South Southl
            I agree with your argument. Federalism could be applied to the 32 or 64 tribal states if you want. I strongly believe, federalism where SS are empowered to govern themselves within a new political dispensation and with minimal interference from national govt is necessary. The current governance system is stupid cuz the kiirminal hires-n-fires only encouraging political patronage and

            • 8 September 13:30, by jubaone

              ..bootlicking. Unpopular governors or ministers are appointed and fired without notice and have no time to implement their policies. Every jienge in the diaspora must feel free to return and contribute to development. Sadly, many end up only in Juba or are afraid to be gunned down by their own once they get to jiengeland.

  • 8 September 00:37, by Theone

    Internet soldiers who have never carried a gun,never seen a comarade dying beside them in the battle. Nobody care about your internet war.

  • 8 September 00:40, by Joseph Canada

    This what I knew will come down to Naath/Jienge vs Equatoria. People have to open their eyes. There will be another war soon that’s imposed by these two tribes. People need to raise this awareness!!! People wake up if you want the reall peace. This Khartoum peac is set to divide so that Uganda and Sudan get the his their way. If This happens we are all coming for war. Let’s all get finished!!

    • 8 September 00:52, by Theone

      Which part of Canada Will you start your guerrilla war?

      In your bedroom for sure!

    • 8 September 02:25, by South South

      Eastern,
      Please correct Joseph Canada’s English.

      • 8 September 04:32, by Kush Natives

        South South,
        Joseph Canada is struggling these days on how consolidate his grammatical errors, he most be likely writing while drinking or completely finish. He’s definitely needs help here, something gone wrong somewhere. Mr. Joseph Canada, don’t lose hope yet, peace is almost here!

    • 8 September 04:23, by Games

      Joseph Canada
      Most Nuer will never abandoned Equatoria people and can not betrayed them. Only those had been baptised by Dinka continue killing both us. The one is going on in Khartoum is Impossing Peace and when you are Impossing something to human, it never works,doesn’t matter of how long it can take

      • 8 September 04:46, by Kush Natives

        Games,
        Nuer are busy in western part of South Sudan now known as Equatoria looting villages and rapping innocent women in the ticket of NAS, what are you lying about here? By the way, it’s up-to you to calm Joseph Canada down, but the reality is on the ground, IO or terrorist are torturing innocent Equatorian, but Equatorian are too damn to stand up tall by themselves.

        • 8 September 06:04, by Pakuai

          Kush Natives,
          Don’t worry brother,
          These SUDAN TRIBUNE trolls are just pieces of trashes, these traitors, are paid by some gulf Arab states of *Saudia Arabia, UAE & their allies* And they used to post their ’trolls’ in here on SUDAN TRIBUNE by their CIA, M16, Mossad their evil juus (their so-calle israel), North Sudan & some of their sighty allies here in our region like Abesh (so-called ethioia)>

