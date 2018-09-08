 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 8 September 2018

Sudan gov’t militia captures 154 illegal migrants on Libyan border

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

An image from a video footage by Sudan TV shows Sudanese and foreign illegal migrants arrested by the RSF in a remote area of North Darfur heading to Libya on 8 September 2018 (ST photo)
September 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it has arrested 154 illegal migrants on the border triangle among Sudan, Libya and Egypt disclosing they belong to terrorist groups and negative movements.

RSF director of guidance and services Murtada Osman Abu al-Gasim on Saturday said the illegal migrants have been transferred to an RSF camp in Al-Gaili area, north of Khartoum.

However, he didn’t elaborate on the identity of the illegal migrants, saying some amongst them are Sudanese and Arab nationals.

“This group [of illegal migrants] has travelled from Al-Malha area in North Darfur and was heading to Libya. Most of them are between the ages of 22 to 26 years. The initial investigations points to their affiliation with terrorist organizations and negative movements,” he added.

Abu al-Gasim pointed out that the RSF has busted 8 human trafficking operations recently, saying his militiamen would continue to protect the borders of the country.

In an interview with Sudan’s national TV Last week, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (aka Hametti) said his militia has stopped its operations against illegal migrants and human trafficking gangs because the international community didn’t recognise their efforts.

But Vice-President Hassabo Abdel-Rahman was quick to send a different message stressing Sudan’s commitment to combat human trafficking and cooperate with the international community in this regard.

Sudan is considered as a country of origin and transit for the illegal migration and human trafficking. Thousands of people from Eritrea and Ethiopia are monthly crossing the border into the Sudanese territories on their way to Europe through Libya or Egypt.

In January 2014, the Sudanese parliament approved an anti-human trafficking law which punishes those involved with human trafficking with up to 20 years imprisonment.

Also, in 2014, Khartoum hosted a conference on human trafficking in the Horn of Africa, organised by the African Union (AU), the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Sudanese government.

SUDANESE-FRENCH COOPERATION ON ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING EFFORTS

Meanwhile, the French Ambassador to Sudan Emmanuelle Blatmann pointed to ongoing cooperation and coordination between Khartoum and Paris to combat human trafficking.

She praised the positive steps taken by Sudan to fight against human trafficking, saying the European Union is keen to combat this phenomenon in genuine cooperation with the regional and international community.

The semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) has quoted Blatman as saying France would cooperate with the EU to fight against all forms of organized crime particularly human trafficking.

The French envoy pointed out that her country seeks to enhance partnerships with friendly countries to end the phenomenon.

It is noteworthy that Sudan has forged a strategic partnership with several European countries and the EU to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

In April 2016, the EU officially allocated Sudan €100 million to improve the living conditions for refugees, help Sudanese returnees to reintegrate back into society, and to improve security at the border.

Also, Sudan benefits from additional funding under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, in particular from a €40 million programme to better manage migration in the region.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)

South Sudan peace deal fails to provide for media reform 2018-09-04 08:47:36 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The last week initialled Revitalised-Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan R-ARCSS has enshrined several legal and institutional reforms to be (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.