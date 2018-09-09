NAS reiterates its commitment to unity of South Sudanese opposition

 
 
 
September 8, 2018 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) Saturday reiterated its commitment to the unity of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) but stressed that it will continue to work for a genuine federal during the transitional period.

JPEG - 16.4 kb
Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)

"NAS is committed to the unity and integrity of SSOA, NAS leadership will continue to uphold and defend the common position of SSOA agreed to in article 3 of the Charter, which SSOA elaborated in the SSOA Position," said Thomas Cirillio Swaka in a letter addressed to the alliance leader Gabriel Chang Changson on Saturday.

By referring to the article 3 of the SSOA Charter, Swaka recalled the alliance objectives including peace, change the system of governance, and establishing, a strong federal system in the country.

The letter was a response to a letter Changson sent to NAS’s Swaka and People’s Democratic Movement (PD’s leader Dario Hakim about their commitment to the opposition alliance as they reject the recent positions of the umbrella especially on the disputed 32 states and the federal system.

The Swaka and Hakim rejected the SSOA endorsement of the final document of the revitalized peace agreement despite the rejection by the government negotiating delegation of a compromise proposed by the mediators providing that the referendum will ask voters to choose between the 32 and 10 states.

The SSOA and SPLM-IO which now backs this position, however, signed the final text on 30 August after a pledge by Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir to bring the IGAD leader to reconsider this point and re-establish the compromise after discussions with President Salva Kiir.

Swaka in his letter, seen by Sudan Tribune, further pointed out to alliance position during the Phase II of the IGAD consultations with the South Sudanese parties last April and the Summary consultations with SSOA on HLRF Outstanding issues of 12 May 2018.

In the two papers, the opposition alliance stressed on the need to establish a "federal system of governance during the Transitional period through effective division of powers and resources between the federal, state, and local government".

The opposition umbrella also asked to cancel the 32 states "and revert to the ten (10), "In addition to the two (2) administrative areas of Pibor and Abyei".

The IGAD Council of Ministers in a two-day meeting to be held next Tuesday is expected to make recommendations to the IGAD heads of state and government in this respect.

The signing ceremony will take place after the meeting of the IGAD leader.

The IGAD executive teams have prepared the agenda of the Council of Minister and Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Authority which will discuss the final document of the revitalized peace agreement.

"IGAD team just concluded Council and Summit preparatory meeting. Both policy organ meetings to take place in Addis Ababa on Wednesday next week," said Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, a Senior Political Officer, Office of IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan in a note posted on Saturday.

The ordinary meetings of the IGAD Council of Ministers and the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Authority will discuss the South Sudan peace process and the return of Eritrea to the regional body after suspending its membership for longs years in protest at Ethiopian forces entering Somalia.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 September 08:39, by Manila James

    That is a good move from NAS Leader Gen Thomas for reiterating his commitment to the peace process, sometime you need to compromise and work for common good.

    repondre message

  • 9 September 08:52, by Joseph Canada

    Ma man!! This is the stand of a true leader!! Let us see what those bunch of food lovers will say.. Kiir is already bringing in UPDF into Equatorian soil already. WE SHOULD ALSO BE HEARING FROM THE PDM anytime now.
    Great Job. you are standing for the people not position my big brother in the Nation

    repondre message

    • 9 September 11:25, by South South

      Eastern,

      Please help me to correct Joseph Canada’s English.

      repondre message

      • 9 September 11:30, by Eastern

        South South,

        I am an Eastern Equatorian who is able to correct dinka English language; Joseph Canada is a Canadian/South Sudanese. Canadians use both the English language and French language. So what is your nagging problem(s)..?

        repondre message

        • 9 September 11:38, by South South

          Eastern,

          If this is the way you think, then you are just a wicked old man. Peace will be signed in Ethiopia this month, you and your Joseph Canada can continue to eat fatty free food in Canada as you want.

          repondre message

  • 9 September 10:33, by Eastern

    Now that both Thomas Cirilo of NAS Guwa and Bobi Wine of People Power are in Washington, I am more than happy to lend a hand in setting up a meeting for the two great East Africans...NAS Guwa; People Power....!

    repondre message

    • 9 September 11:01, by jubaone

      Eastern, Canada
      NAS, PDM must stand their ground in the end, truth, steadfastness and unwavering will shall payoff. Judging by the way things are being debated in Addis Abeba, this deal is nothing but suppressed war, simply a postponement. The question is; how prepared are Equatorians to " dig in" for another 20, 50 yrs of war? We have a choice of one: WAR

      repondre message

      • 9 September 11:16, by Eastern

        jubaone,

        Agreed yet. There’s need for cross border collaboration between NAS Guwa (South Sudanese) and People Power (Ugandans). I am encouraging that the details of such collaboration should not be in public domain soon. Remember dinka folks contributing in the public meetings during Kiir’s national dialogue in Yei, Juba and Terekeka.....

        repondre message

      • 9 September 11:33, by South South

        jubaone,

        Please take final stand about peace. It’s the best thing to do for your community and your country. NAS and PDM don’t represent Equatoria, but two tribes, Bari and Kuku. These are not the only tribes we have in Equatoria. Let’s go for peace.

        repondre message

        • 9 September 12:07, by jubaone

          South South
          It’s not about tribes, it’s about substantial and fundamental issues. I’d have no problems at all, if jienges truly upheld noble virtues and values of: equality, prosperity and respect. No. They don’t. Jienges have squandered golden opportunities and the entire world is asking; are there no others in SS?

          repondre message

          • 9 September 12:11, by jubaone

            ..just between 2005-2013 close to $20b was lost and minimal development was witnessed. SS turned into a paradise for racketeers, thugs, political sellouts and bastards, foreign prostitutes, criminals and scumbags turned our country into a shithole. The kiirminal and his jienge surrogates are directly responsible.

            repondre message

            • 9 September 12:15, by jubaone

              ..jienges who have been enjoying relative peace, looted all state coffers empty failed to galvanise and offset development in their areas. Instead of dominating food production and supplying SS with food, they dashed with stolen cash and are living comfortably in Uganda and Kenya while their own even starve to death 💀 why?

              repondre message

              • 9 September 12:20, by jubaone

                ..jienges naturally don’t admit that they are failures and foolishly believe they still can fix the maladies of SS. Greed, naivety and sheer idiocy driven by tribal hegemony is the biggest problem of the jienges. Hardly any SS wants anything to do with them. They have become an unnecessary evil strung on our backs unable to get downloaded. We have no national ethos.

                repondre message

            • 9 September 12:24, by South South

              jubaone,

              Let me take back my previous statement. Majority of Kuku are not with PDM and majority of Bari are not with Cirillo, so this about two men only. All tribes of Equatoria don’t support these two men. Let me make sure that I get you correctly about $20b lost. If we want to know who is corrupt in South Sudan, we have to start with people who own buildings in Juba. Why? Bid buildings in

              repondre message

              • 9 September 12:25, by South South

                South Sudan are in Juba. We should know where these people got money from, is that a big thing to do? No.

                repondre message

                • 9 September 13:48, by jubaone

                  South South
                  Of all jienge tribal elites, none if them ever built a good home for himself and his family, not even the kiirminal. He has a palace in Luri with a huge surrounding where he herded his 1,000 cows and trained mathiang anyor. Our informers say, he has no house in Gogrial but for his sister in Australia.

                  repondre message

        • 9 September 13:34, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          SouthSouth,

          If only you could discard those Jieng lenses, I believe you could see sense in what Jubaone, Eastern are educating you to become human. Right now you are worthless to humankind in general and South Sudan in particular.

          repondre message

          • 9 September 13:57, by South South

            jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

            What humankind you are talking about very confused man? If everything in Eqautoria is now left to Bari speakers only, then we should be dancing because bright future is coming soon to South Sudan. Bari speakers in South Sudan are like a drop of water into ocean. Equatoria and South Sudan are far more bigger then tiny Bari speakers.

            repondre message

    • 9 September 11:45, by South South

      Eastern,

      PDM leader who used to live in Arizona has been denied to enter US again. Cirillo is here to enjoy life with big money he stole from SPLA. Talking about Cirillo working with tiny opposition in Uganda is nothing but tells us how weak Cirillo is. He cannot get support from Equatoria tribes, let alone working with Ugandans.

      repondre message

  • 9 September 11:49, by Eastern

    To all those who care,

    The Kuku people have ALWAYS been the tribune of the Karo people in South Sudan..! Now if the Kuku allow a flip flipper from Uganda to lead them, then be my guest...!

    repondre message

    • 9 September 12:02, by South South

      Who are you to question Kuku leader and accuse him of being from Uganda? Isn’t this show us a messy life you have. You are crying in one comment to have Cirillo works with Uganda opposition and in another comment you are accusing the son of South Sudanese Kuku of being from Ugandan.

      repondre message

      • 9 September 12:27, by jubaone

        South South
        Eastern has explained that. Bari, Nyangwara, Pojulu, Kuku, Kakwa, Nyepo, Mundari are one: Karo People. That is why we since time immemorial say; .."yi a Bari, yi a pele geleng". We are relatives: karo. Just imagine we were not there, you would have no place to call Juba. Be thankful that we the Bari have humanized jienge savagery.

        repondre message

        • 9 September 12:37, by South South

          jubaone,

          Let’s tell facts to our people. Juba is in Bari land, facts, but, it’s been developed by Dinka, facts. Juba is a capital of South Sudan, like Nairobi which is a land of Massie tribe( check spelling). Karo, take away Mundari, Mundari are Dinka Bor or Dinka Eastern Lake State.

          repondre message

          • 9 September 13:40, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

            South South,

            You sound like an imperialist. How dare you say great Mundari people are Jieng. Please check your history.

            repondre message

            • 9 September 13:51, by South South

              jur_likang_a_ likan’g,

              Culture is one of the thing that unite people and bring them together. Mundari culture is a Dinka culture, even their dancing is Dinka Bor and Dinka Yirol dance. Look the way Bari treat Mundari in Juba, is the not enough to tell you they are not part of Bari speakers?

              repondre message

  • 9 September 12:23, by Kush Natives

    Eastern, Jubaone,
    You’re divisive morons who have got no ideology at all, your tribal agenda is not working and will always never worked. South Sudan is already is federal state, you seemed to be confusing NAS. You’re the one holding Thomas hostage. Otherwise, Thomas must think his own way out from you. Enjoy your welfare assistant in Canada together with Joseph Canada. South Sudan is too dimensio

    repondre message

    • 9 September 13:42, by jubaone

      Bush Natives
      As a jienge you should be ashamed and with your head drooping low. You should be the last to talk about "divisive ideology" or even tribalism. You are like that lunatic who’s constantly reminded by well dressed people that he’s naked and yet out of idiocy thinks he has a dress on. Look at yourself b4 you point fingers.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



