 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 9 September 2018

Germany grants €10 million for livelihood project in South Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Internally displaced people ride their donkeys at Tawilla IDP camp in north Darfur September 7, 2006.(file photo Reuters)
September 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has granted €10 million Euros for a project to enhance livelihood in South Darfur State.

The grant has been awarded to the World Vision Sudan through the German Development Bank to implement a three-year livelihoods project in South Darfur.

The project dubbed “South Darfur Livelihoods and Agricultural Infrastructure Development Project” aims to support reconstruction efforts in Darfur. It would be implemented in Nyala, Kass, Ed Elfursan, Kubum and Rehed Elbirdi localities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sudan’s Minister of International Cooperation Idris Sulieman praised Germany’s role in providing assistance to Sudan, saying the government seeks to move from humanitarian aid to development.

He pointed out that Germany is an important international partner, describing the livelihood project as an integrated development project.

For his part, World Vision Sudan Country Programme Director Vince Edwards, said the project “presents a unique opportunity for the targeted beneficiaries to diversify their source of livelihoods, increase their abilities to earn income and take care of their families”.

He pointed out that the project will focus on supporting agro-pastoralists and pastoralists households through agro-processing activities such as milk and honey production and processing.

“The project will also focus on improving agricultural infrastructure through establishing micro-irrigation schemes and water harvesting structures aimed at reducing the communities’ dependency on rain-fed agriculture,” he added.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)

South Sudan peace deal fails to provide for media reform 2018-09-04 08:47:36 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The last week initialled Revitalised-Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan R-ARCSS has enshrined several legal and institutional reforms to be (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.