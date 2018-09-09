Germany grants €10 million for livelihood project in South Darfur

September 8, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has granted €10 million Euros for a project to enhance livelihood in South Darfur State.
The grant has been awarded to the World Vision Sudan through the German Development Bank to implement a three-year livelihoods project in South Darfur.
The project dubbed “South Darfur Livelihoods and Agricultural Infrastructure Development Project” aims to support reconstruction efforts in Darfur. It would be implemented in Nyala, Kass, Ed Elfursan, Kubum and Rehed Elbirdi localities.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sudan’s Minister of International Cooperation Idris Sulieman praised Germany’s role in providing assistance to Sudan, saying the government seeks to move from humanitarian aid to development.
He pointed out that Germany is an important international partner, describing the livelihood project as an integrated development project.
For his part, World Vision Sudan Country Programme Director Vince Edwards, said the project “presents a unique opportunity for the targeted beneficiaries to diversify their source of livelihoods, increase their abilities to earn income and take care of their families”.
He pointed out that the project will focus on supporting agro-pastoralists and pastoralists households through agro-processing activities such as milk and honey production and processing.
“The project will also focus on improving agricultural infrastructure through establishing micro-irrigation schemes and water harvesting structures aimed at reducing the communities’ dependency on rain-fed agriculture,” he added.
The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)
Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)
South Sudan peace deal fails to provide for media reform 2018-09-04 08:47:36 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The last week initialled Revitalised-Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan R-ARCSS has enshrined several legal and institutional reforms to be (...)
MORE