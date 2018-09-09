Darfur tribunal received 55 cases in 2018: prosecutor

September 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Special Prosecutor of Darfur Crimes Al-Fatih Mohamed Tayfor said his office has referred 55 cases to the Darfur Special Criminal Court (DSCC) this year.

A special judge sits in court in Nyala during the trial of six Sudanese men accused of belonging to the Janjaweed, 30 September 2004 (Reuters)

In press statements on Saturday, Tayfor said 13 out of the 55 cases have been adjudicated so far, adding the court will consider the remaining cases in the next period.

He pointed out that he has handed over reports to the Attorney General Omer Mohamed Ahmed including details of criminal work carried out by his office.

“The reports include the security and criminal situation as well as prosecution work and other duties pertaining to enforcing the rule of law in Darfur,” he said.

For his part, the Attorney General praised efforts of the special prosecutor office during the previous period, calling for the need to enhance the work against impunity in light of the significant improvement of security situation in Darfur.

Last January, Tayfor said his office referred 142 cases to the DSCC in 2017.

Sudan’s western region of Darfur has been beset by violence since 2003 after rebels began an armed insurgency against Khartoum accusing the central government of supporting land grabbing by Arab tribes and neglecting development.

According to the UN, 300,000 people have been killed in the conflict, and 2, 5 million chased from their homes.

The DSCC was first set-up by the Sudanese government in 2005 to adjudicate cases of crimes in the western region. However, the court has to date failed to bring charges against any Sudanese official.

(ST)