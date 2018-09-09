Sudanese security summons two female journalists, suspends columnist

September 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on Saturday has interrogated Chief-Editor of Baj News website Lina Yacoub for 12 hours.
- Lyna Yacoub (ST photo)
Yacoub was summoned to the NISS office in Khartoum at 4:00 pm (local time) on Saturday and allowed to leave at 4:00 am on Sunday. She was ordered to report to the same office at 9:00 am on Sunday.
Reliable sources told Sudan Tribune that Yacoub has been pressured to reveal the names of her sources.
Baj News is an independent news website owned by a Sudanese businessman Malik Jaafar Sir al-Khatim. It was launched in November 2017.
Yacoub is also a columnist at Al-Sudani newspaper and a talk show host at Ashorooq TV.
Baj News website became popular for publishing reports on recent government monetary policies and the ongoing anti-corruption campaign carried out by the NISS.
Last week, it published a medical report issued from the prestigious Royal Care Clinic on the health condition of a high-rank officer and former director of political security department at the NISS, Abdel-Ghafar al-Sharif, who has been detained last July on corruption charges.
Also, the NISS on Sunday afternoon summoned journalist at Al-Tayyar newspaper Maha al-Tilib.
BANNING AL-SAIHA NEWSPAPER COLUMNIST
Meanwhile, the NISS has banned columnist Abdel-Bagi al-Zafir from writing in Al-Saiha newspaper.
Chairman of Al-Saiha board of directors, Al-Tayeb Mustafa, on Sunday said the NISS has instructed him verbally to stop al-Zafir from writing in the news daily.
Last month, the NISS banned al-Zafir who also hosts Al-Midan Al-Sharqi talk show at Omdurman TV from appearing in the channel.
It is noteworthy that al-Zafir hosted several opposition leading figures who openly criticized the decision of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) to nominate President Omer al-Bashir for a third term in the 2020 presidential elections.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)
China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)
Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)
MORE