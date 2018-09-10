 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 10 September 2018

19 killed in South Sudan plane mishap

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 9, 2018 (JUBA) – 19 people were killed when a small plane crashed into a lake in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, while four of the passengers survived.

JPEG - 158.2 kb
Body of the plane that crashed in Wau on 20 March 2017 (ST photo)

The Governor of South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes State, Mangar Buong said the small aircraft plunged into Yirol River, southwest of the state.

"The number of people we have confirmed dead is 19 people and four people survived," Buong told Sudan Tribune by phone on Sunday.

Two children, he said, were among the survivors of the plane crash.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash, Buong further explained.

Another state official was on quote saying those killed in the small plane included its pilot and co-pilot, a staff member with the International Committee of the Red Cross, a Ugandan who runs a private clinic in Yirol, a government official and two army officers.

While it still remains unclear as how many people were on board, multiple sources from Juba international airport suggested that there were over 20 passengers on board, including six crew members.

In 2017, 37 people had to be evacuated after their plane hit a fire truck on a runway in South Sudan’s Wau town before it exploded.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 September 07:30, by Joseph Canada

    While my family and I are sending condolences to those families whose their loved ones have perished, I would also have to stress to the South Sudanese that the plane have to have a certain number of passengers. Each chair in the plane means one person. Overloading plane will only lead to deaths. Learn quick People!!

    repondre message

  • 10 September 07:46, by Butish Chuetrol Naka

    I am throwing in my condolence to the families of the Plan victims in Eastern Lakes State by just saying "God give and Take" This is a very painful death not only to the people of Yirol but to the entire nation. To our government if Juba _ Yirol road was done early this people would have not died. some of them might have use road instead.

    repondre message

  • 10 September 09:05, by Games

    I think it’s a time to wake up too Dinka. Ugandanses will finishing using that techniques of so-called plane crash from your top leaders to innocents people. My Condolences goes to those families who lost their loves ones in that "incident"

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)

China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.