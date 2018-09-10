 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 10 September 2018

IGAD leaders to discuss concerns of South Sudanese opposition

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's Foreign Minister who is also the chief mediator El-Dirdeiry Mohamed Ahmed and IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Ismail Wais (L) launch the final phase of the revitalization process in Khartoum on 13 August 2018 (Photo Nuur Mahmoud Sheekh)
September 9, 2018 (JUBA) - The IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan has formally transmitted the concern of the South Sudanese opposition groups to the Ethiopian Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu who is the chair of IGAD Council of Ministers, in order to discuss it during the upcoming meetings of the IGAD meetings.

After a meeting with President Omer al-Bashir, the SPLM-IO and South Sudan Opposition Alliance initialled the final document of the peace agreement pointing the Sudanese leader pledged to refer their reservations and demands to the IGAD leaders to take a decision on it. Further, they warned they would not sign the final agreement unless these matters are addressed.

"As we celebrate this important milestone, it is Important that I bring to your attention and the attention of the Council of Ministers unresolved issues that will require your collective attention and guidance. These Issues as raised by both SPLM/SPLA (IO) and SSOA," said Wais Ismail in a letter seen by Sudan Tribune dated on 31 August 2018 addressed to Minister Gebeyehu with a copy to the Sudanese foreign minister and the parties to the peace process.

The submission of the unresolved issues means that they will be debated by the Council of ministers and recommendations on this respect will be made to the meeting of the IGAD heads of states and government.

The four issues are the number of states and demarcation of the tribal and state boundaries, the quorum of the meetings of the parliament, council of ministers. and state and local governments, the procedures of the permanent constitutional-making process.

The two opposition groups also requested that Kenyan and Ethiopian armies join the Sudanese and Ugandan armies as part of the IGAD troops to be deployed in South Sudan to help create a conducive environment for the implementation of the revitalized agreement.

The IGAD Council of Ministers will meet on Tuesday 11 September.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 September 07:55, by jubaone

    The IO-SSOA must stand steadfast, unwavering and solid. No redressing the 4-issues, No peace. That simple. NAS and PDM have already done their part. Case closed. Next

    repondre message

    • 10 September 08:08, by South South

      Jubaone,
      You made decision to stand with NAS and PDM, Bari speakers movements, leave SSOA and IO for other South Sudanese. No hard words here, just friendly words from someone who peace in South Sudan.

      repondre message

      • 10 September 08:10, by South South

        Correction: I mean Bari Speaker Movements. Just friendly words from someone who wants peace in South Sudan.

        repondre message

        • 10 September 09:49, by jubaone

          South South
          Just look at the political landscape of SSOA or those parties close to the Juba regime, all are jienges or nyagateen. That is their right and they defend the respective interests of their clientele or constituencies. There’s nothing wrong defending Equatoria-based parties. FYI the Chairperson of PDM is from Eastern Equatoria, a non Bari speaker.

          repondre message

          • 10 September 10:12, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

            Jubaone,

            South South is a political dwarf. He lacks wisdom and knowledge on whatever he presents to the public through this medium. It is just a sorry matter for a person of his kind to talk politics that supports injustice, insecurity and murder of innocent citizens through tribal domination.

            repondre message

    • 10 September 08:11, by Pakuai

      jubaone,
      "No redressing the 4-issues, No peace"
      When are you coming to take up your AK47 and fight chap? Wars are not on the internet but on the battle fields. What are your so-called 4-issues? "The IO-SSOA must stand steadfast, unwavering and solid" Good luck with that Mr. Jubaone. As for the IGAD countries, to do anything different from what the majority of South Sudanese people desire>>>

      repondre message

      • 10 September 08:16, by Pakuai

        That is not gonna happen chap. There are some limits on how the IGAD can play games with the South Sudanese Mr. jubaone chap. In fact, the IGAD countries have been given a lot leeways by the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people to show us what is that they are after in our country & over our people. Our ’national dialogue’ right here inside South Sudan & in front of>>>

        repondre message

        • 10 September 08:21, by Pakuai

          the South Sudanese people should have been given the first prioirty. But since there are some countries in the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their shifty allies even here in our own region which think that our country can be football or chess game played around like DR Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Cuba, many South American countries, Eastern European countries, some Asian countries>>>

          repondre message

          • 10 September 08:29, by Pakuai

            Middle Easstern countries during their then so-called COLD WAR And even these days, the same US, the UK, France, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states paymasters & some of their allies are at it again some of these days in DR Congo, central Africa republic (CAR), Burundi, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran, Ukriane, Venezuela, Nicaragua and other>>>

            repondre message

            • 10 September 08:34, by Pakuai

              countries. But our country, South Sudan is what the criminals in the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus, their gulf Arab states financiers & even some of their lackeys here in our region have fixated their evil lenses into 24/7 Because of our resources, lands, our Nile waters & of course to fight the present of Chinese companies out of our country just they had done in CAR, Libya>>>

              repondre message

              • 10 September 08:40, by Pakuai

                and other countries by proxy. By using their puppets/stooges, traitors, thieves & fools like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Majak Agoot & other bunch of fools and some of their lowly informed idiots like then Mr. Riek Machar so-called ’white army’ as their pawns or foot soldiers to do their dirty work. But since the US, the UK, their UN, their evil juus>>

                repondre message

                • 10 September 08:47, by Pakuai

                  their sleazy NGOs & some of their creepy allies like North Sudan ’regime change of government’ of South Sudan isn’t going to happen as they had hoped. They have resorted to ’blackmail of our country and our people’ and they are keeping their puppets/stooges like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Rebecca Nyandeng and their other bunch of fools in foreign capitals mainly>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 10 September 08:53, by Pakuai

                    to them as their bargaining cards & blackmails over our country & our people purposely for the evil coroprate America, the UK, their UN, their evil juus, their sleazy NGOs, their gulf Arab states financiers, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan and some of their creepy allies in between fellows to crawl their evil selves back to our country. But the evils are wasting their damn times>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 10 September 08:59, by Pakuai

                      and our times. South Sudan is a damned evil so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has & will never ever be & our people are not the evil so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN subjects. We keep informing the evils that the evils have step on the wrong people feet, the Sudanese men----the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan to be precise. The evil white Americans, English poeople, their UN, their sleazy NGOs,>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 10 September 09:04, by Pakuai

                        their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between love affair with our country & our people has gone too far and we are going to show the evils where the evils belong out of our country. Who says we want those vermins in our country? Who really wants these vermins in our country? Not even one fellows. Some of our fools are always told the truth that the evil white Americans, English people>

                        repondre message

                        • 10 September 09:10, by Pakuai

                          their evil juus & some of their creepy allies in between are like Arabs----they believe through their eyes. There are a lot problems in Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, DR Congo, Somalia, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), North Sudan (Darfur, Southern Khodufan & Southern Blue Nile), Central Africa republic (CAR), Libya & other countries. But the evils are fixated with our country & our people small internal>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 10 September 09:17, by Pakuai

                            issues. But we some have of our bunch of lowly informed and losers to grow the damn up because we are going to bomb their evil UN, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ financiers & some of their creepy allies out of our country & over our people once and for all>>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 10 September 09:26, by Pakuai

                              Some low lives like some of our Nuers ’ke nyantoc’, Shilluks & some Equatorians are informed time & time that their evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned arabs, their gulf Arab states financiers, even some of our Abesh (so-called ethiopians) and some of our Bantus in Kenya are projected to come & occupy our country>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 10 September 09:31, by Pakuai

                                But to honest fellows, that is not going to happen under the sun. There will never not be any single evil white Americans, English criminal, an evil juus, a cloned so-called arab of North Sudan, an Abesh (so-called ethiopian), A bantus from Central Kenya, an Arab of Saudi Arabia or any of their gulf Arab states’ criminals. We are here fellows>>>

                                repondre message

    • 10 September 08:37, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Jubaone, I think you have never been to a battlefield after the fighting or never fire a shotgun in the battlefield and that is why you always talk about the war. Big mouth guys like to talk, but when an action arrives they run to Refugee Camps to hide or other countries like you did during the Civil War. Personally, I would never recommend a war to anybody as the key to solve any problem.

      repondre message

      • 10 September 09:54, by jubaone

        Jienge Defenceless General
        Bullshit! If you even were a simple cook in Katiba Shakoush, you would have been integrated into the jienge army and become a real bush general. Cuz you’re just an impostor, you are not even fit to be a SK security guard. Do you know where Jebel Iraq is, ya MTN?

        repondre message

      • 10 September 10:25, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        Dinka defender general,

        You are a disgrace to the country. You think you have a monopoly of battlefield. Remember no one was born a soldier. Anyone can be a soldier. Your pride in killing innocent citizens with weapons bought by their own resources should not make you think you are about to win war of occupation and evil acts. Other people can come to the aid of innocents.

        repondre message

  • 10 September 09:00, by Eastern

    Further jokes sessions dubbed as IGAD Summit.....IGAD, an organisation formally called IGADD was set up to fight drought that was decimating livestock especially cattle, camel and donkeys - donkeys! This useless body CANNOT ask Bashir nor Museveni what the duo are NOT willing to do..! The reservations of the opposition has been trashed...!

    repondre message

    • 10 September 09:14, by Games

      Eastern
      You are right, they are only going to gathering for coffee in Addis Ababa, nothings else. South Sudan peace will comes when Western World and AU supported the process.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)

China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.