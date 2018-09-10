 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 10 September 2018

S. Sudan state governor survives assassination attempt

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 9, 2018 (JUBA) – The Governor of South Sudan’s Northern Liech state, Joseph Nguen Monytuil survived being killed on Saturday when a bomb was allegedly thrown at his vehicle in the capital, Juba.

JPEG - 12.8 kb
Northern Liech state governor Joseph Monytuil (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

The incident occurred near a bridge at Munuki, a Juba suburb.

“The incident occurred round 9 pm when the governor was returning home after a meeting. A group driving a car threw a hand grenade at the governor’s car near the bridge at Munuki, but the governor survived the blast because his car was moving at high speed,” Liech state information minister, Lam Tungwar told Radio Tamajuz.

“Grenade fragments hit the car and made holes in the car but the governor and those who were accompanying him survived the explosion,” he added.

One person, Lam disclosed, has been arrested by national security officials in connection with the bizarre incident, while two escaped.

“The driver of the car has been arrested by the security and two others managed to escape,” the minister further stated.

It still remains unclear what prompted an attack on the governor’s vehicle.

South Sudan, Africa’s newest nation, has been at war since 2013 and this explains the presence of weapons and explosive devices in parts of the country.

In March 2018, at least five children were killed when a hand grenade exploded in Imatong, one of South Sudan’s new states

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 September 08:58, by Games

    Taban Deng Gai is at work. Stupid people, they are killing themselves for nothing. Who gives damn whether you are clossing alliances to that idiot President or not.

    repondre message

    • 10 September 10:00, by Pakuai

      Games,
      Don’t believe everything you read on SUDAN TRIBUNE chap. Taban Deng Gai in fact knows what he is doing. And South Sudanese people will forgive him. But our fools, the greatest evil in South Sudan, Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe & some of their allies are not going to be let off the hooks scot free some of these days. Mr. Games, Dr. John Garang was killed by the evil white Americans>

      repondre message

      • 10 September 10:09, by Pakuai

        English people and he was killed on his way from Kampala, Uganda on his way to his New Cush resident in our then Eastern Equatoria in 2005. And the AFRICOM and their evil juus so-called *Mossad’ were used to bomb Dr. John Garang. And the *game behind’ was to apportion blame to Yoweri Museveni of Uganda that he was the one who killed Dr. John Garang>>>

        repondre message

        • 10 September 10:17, by Pakuai

          and off course the evils almost succeeded in their quest. Many rights flared up in Khartoum & other states in our then united Sudan in 2005. But our SPLM/A kept their head high. And Mr. Salva Kiir was appointed by the senior SPLM/A leaders in New Cush in 2005 and Mr. Salva Kiir & his allies, however his [their leadership] had been brought, the South Sudanese people their independnce in 2011>>>

          repondre message

          • 10 September 10:21, by Pakuai

            And they are not going to go anywhere. The SPLA is not going to welcome the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers, their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), some of their Bantus & some of their creepy allies in Between out of our country once and for all>>>

            repondre message

            • 10 September 10:29, by Pakuai

              Reasons, pure HATRED & RACISM. Your Riek Machar even asked his foreign handlers that if "Dr. John Garang is gone & Mr. Salva Kiir has gone, then who would take the leadership of South Sudan? Riek Machar" Fellows, we killed him in Juba in 2016. But there are some fools who are playing your Riek Machar who are using *magic & intrigues*-----the English people, their evil juus,>>>>

              repondre message

              • 10 September 10:59, by Pakuai

                their cloned arabs of North Sudan and some of their creepy allies in between in our country and over our country. The owners have taken back their country fellows.

                repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)

China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.