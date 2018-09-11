PDM sacks one of its delegates to South Sudan peace revitalization process

September 10, 2018 (JUBA) - The People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) has suspended Josephine Lagu Yanga from representing the opposition group in the IGAD brokered peace revitalization process and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA)

Josephine Lagu Yanga (ST photo)

In a letter sent to the IGAD Special Envoy Wais Ismail and the SSOA Chair Gabriel Chang Changson, PDM leader Hakim Dario informed them of the decision of the Movement to suspend with immediate effect Yanga from representing them at the talks or in the alliance.

"She therefore no longer has authority from PDM to represent the Movement, nor to initial or sign any official Khartoum Peace Agreement related documents or protocols in the name of PDM," said Hakim in his letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

However, he didn’t explain the reason for the sack.

Josephine is the daughter of Joseph Lagu, who was the leader of Anya Nya Movement, President of the High Executive Council in the autonomous Southern Sudan, Vice President of the Republic of Sudan, Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nation.

She served as one of the PDM delegates to the peace revitalization talks, firstly in Addis Ababa in February 2018, and thereafter in April, and June 28 – 19 July 2018.

(ST)