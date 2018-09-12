 
 
 
Wednesday 12 September 2018

IGAD discusses Eritrea-Sudan relations

September 12, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The IGAD Council of Minister Wednesday discusses the relations between strained Sudan and Eritrea, as Addis Ababa strives to consolidate the normalization of its bilateral relations with Asmara.

Sudanese president Omer Hassan Al-Bashir (L) meeting with Eritrean president Isaias Afewerki in Asmara January 16, 2013 (Ashorooq TV)

The IGAD Council of Ministers holds an ordinary session to discuss the South Sudan peace process and relations of Djibouti and Sudan with Eritrea which announced its return to the regional body.

"To take note of the Normalization of Relations between the Republic of Djibouti and the State of Eritrea; and between the State of Eritrea and the Republic of Sudan," read the agenda of the meeting seen by Sudan Tribune.

Addis Ababa recently mediated successfully to reconcile Eritrea with Somalia and Djibouti but things seem a little bit different with Sudan.

Earlier this year, Sudan accused Eritrea of backing Sudanese rebels who prepare to launch an attack on its border town, Kassala and deployed thousands of troops along the border.

Nonetheless, after trading accusations with Asmara during several months, last June Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) reiterated its keenness to develop a constructive relationship with neighbouring Eritrea.

Sudanese officials say Asmara continue to host rebels from Darfur armed groups and Eritrean government says Sudan supports Eritrean rebels.

Relations between Asmara and Khartoum deteriorated following the signing between Sudan and Ethiopia of several pacts including a joint defence treaty in 2014 while Eritrea was at war with Ethiopia.

President Afewerki of Eritrea is supposed to attend the meeting of the IGAD leaders with President al-Bashir of Sudan.

(ST)

  • 12 September 12:45, by Pakuai

    Who says Eritrea and North Sudan have some issues? SUDAN TRIBUNE propgandists. Watch out with your outrageous lies fellows. A lot criminals from Eritrea, ethiopia, Somalia, North Sudan, Darfur, Nigeria and other countries often run to Europe mostly Itali and they go and lie through their foolish teeth that they running away from South Sudan>>>

    repondre message

    • 12 September 12:54, by Pakuai

      civil war. Fellows, even the evil juus (so-called israel), Mr. Benjamin Nyatanhu often deport many of those criminals (Eritreans, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Darfurs (Furs), Nigeirans and other bunch of losers) to *Rwanda & Uganda* and they are told by the *Rwandans & Uganda* to come to South Sudan. Because South Sudan is considreded by our enemies to be their ’terra Nileous’>>>>

      repondre message

      • 12 September 13:02, by Pakuai

        ’Terra Nilus’ pardon me my lowly informed fellows. That our country is just like their *South Africa, Australia, Canad, South Africa, Central Kenya, *other countries. Good luck to our evil coroprate America, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israel), their cloned arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states’ financiers and some of their creepy allies in between>>>

        repondre message

        • 12 September 13:09, by Pakuai

          even here in our own region who so desperate for our country & our people. The evils are living in different universe with their puppets/stooges, traitors, losers & traitors like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, and other bunch of fools who have sold their souls & their own lives to evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned arabs of North Sudan,>>>

          repondre message

          • 12 September 14:06, by Pakuai

            who killed Dr. John Garang and other South Sudanese people. My lowly informed South Sudanese fools. We are back fellows, WWW3 is going to start here in our country and it is very good fellows. Because we are the ones who are going to destroy these vermins. We are not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, never has & will never ever be. We want a war. We are the Ancient Egyptians.>>>

            repondre message

            • 12 September 14:14, by Pakuai

              There will never ever be evil white Americans, English +people, their evil juus and some of their creepy allies in between here in our country. Fellows, criminals (mercenaries) like *Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese, Bangaleshis, Sri Lankans, Abeshas (so-called) ethiopians, Rwandese & some of their creepy allies in between here in our country*>>>

              repondre message

              • 12 September 14:23, by Pakuai

                We are back fellows, the evil have stept on the wrong people feet, the Dinkas/Monyjiengs of the Sudan to be precise. My lowly informed South Sudanese. ’Biafra war’ between *Northern Nigeria* was fought by the "the UK & the Allies" long time ago. Paul Malongdit & Mathiang Anyoor and our SPLM/A have shown these bunch of evils OUT of OUR ’Wau Acholdit’ and other towns>>>

                repondre message

                • 12 September 14:27, by Pakuai

                  There will never be evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (their so-called israel), their so-called North Sudan>>>>>>>

                  repondre message

Comment on this article



