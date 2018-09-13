Troika say change is needed in South Sudan peace implementation



September 12, 2018 (JUBA) - The IGAD countries Wednesday welcomed the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan but reiterated their demand for a significant change from the parties in its implementation on the ground before to support it.

The United Kingdom, United States, and Norway, immediately after the signing of the pact for peace between the warring parties, issued a statement in Addis Ababa hailing the efforts and the collective commitment demonstrated by the IGAD countries to end the five-year conflict.

However, the three countries cast doubt on whether the revitalized agreement would be fully implemented this time, based on the repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement and attacks on civilians and aid workers.

" We remain concerned about the parties’ level of commitment to this agreement, and to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed in Addis Ababa in December," said the statement

To illustrate their scepticism, the Troika countries mentioned the situation in Wau saying attacks continued despite the ceasefire, ceasefire monitoring teams were denied timely access. Also, the humanitarian assistance was blocked.

Further, the statement said 13 aid workers have been killed since the recent progress of peace talks in Addis Ababa and Khartoum.

Based on this tough assessment, the Troika said in order to remove these doubts and convince them of the parties’ serious commitment to the deal and to support it there must be a significant change in "their approach".

"This must include, but not be limited to: an end to violence and full humanitarian access; the release of political prisoners; and a real commitment to effective and accountable implementation, demonstrated by supporting robust security and enforcement mechanisms, checks on executive and majority power, and the transparent use of resources for the benefit of all South Sudanese," emphasized the Troika countries.

"Without progress in these critical areas, we remain concerned the agreement will not deliver the peace that the people of South Sudan deserve," they further said

Last July, the Troika) and the European Union threatened to stop their support for the activities and institutions tasked with the implementation of the South Sudan peace agreement.

They said they cannot continue indefinitely support ARCSS implementation activities and institutions if they are unable to contribute to peace.

"We look forward to a prompt and inclusive revitalization process that would allow us to consider the commitment of further resources. The JMEC has a vital role to play in the delivery of the urgent goals we have set out above. However, JMEC and other ARCSS institutions must be strengthened and adapted to deliver results in the new context," stressed a statement released on 26 July.

(ST)