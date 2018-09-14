 
 
 
South Sudan monitoring body probes attacks on SPLM-IO in Yei River

Chinese Ambassador to Juba He Xiangdong (C) presents medals to CTSAMM monitors on 20 March 2018 (CTSAMM photo)

September 14, 2018 (JUBA) - The South Sudan ceasefire monitoring body Friday said it launched an investigation into SLM-IO claims of an attack by the South Sudanese government on its position in Yei River State Thursday, as the armed groups reported continued attacks on Friday.

According to the SPLM-IO, the government army on Thursday morning, in less than 24 four after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement, attacked their positions at Kendiri and Mangalatore in Kajo-Keji County of Yei River State. As a result of the fighting 17 SPLA troops were killed.

In a swift reaction to the allegation, the CTSAMM issued a short statement saying they received the complaint and started a probe on the reported attack.

"CTSAMM have received allegations regarding violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Yei area and an investigation into these reports is currently underway," said the ceasefire monitoring body in a rare prompt statement after a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

For his part, UK Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Chris Trott praised the monitoring mechanism for dealing quickly with the first allegation of violation after the signing the revitalized peace agreement a

"Pleased to see a swift response to these reports from CTSAMM. For the peace agreement to succeed swift monitoring, credible reporting (based on immediate access) and robust accountability are essential," Trott said in a message posted on Twitter Friday.

The mechanism further called on the parties to observe the signed agreements and to cease hostilities.

"CTSAMM would like to remind the Parties of their commitment to refrain from any form of hostilities as per the R-ARCSS," said the statement.

FRIDAY ATTACKS

In a statement on Friday, Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLM-IO deputy spokesperson said the "anti-peace" elements continued their attacks on their position in Lainya and Kajo-Keji counties of Yei River State.

The first attack occurred at about 7:15 am on the SPLM-IO positions at Mundu in Lainya county. the second attack was at 9:30 am on the SPLM-IO base of Mangalatore in Kajo-Keji County.

"We urge Juba regime as one of the key partners to the signed Revitalized ARCISS to restrain its forces from violating this agreement signed on 12/09/2018 in Addis Ababa," Gabriel called on the government of President Salva Kiir.
.
"We also call upon CTSAAM to keep investigating these broad daylight violations by some elements within the SPLA," he said.

(ST)

  • 14 September 23:31, by Pakuai

    Where do these SUDAN TRIBUNE often go and find these Gabriel Lam Paul from? In fact, the amn doesn’t exist.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



