 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 14 September 2018

UNAMID, South Darfur discuss transfer of Mission’s premises to government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Indonesian peacekeepers on El-Fasher - Zalingei road on 12 February 2010 (UNAMID - Olivier Chassot Photo)
September 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - South Darfur government and the hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) have discussed ways to promote security and health situation in various localities, voluntary return villages and IDPs camps.

On Thursday, governor of South Darfur Adam al-Faki met with a delegation from the Mission headed by Head of the UNAMID in South Darfur, Burhan Mesk Nika.

The meeting also discussed arrangements to hand over the Mission’s headquarters and camps in the Graida and Buram localities to the government in the next period.

During the meeting, al-Faki pointed to the stable security situation in South Darfur, saying it has positively impacted on the development and reconstruction projects.

For his part, Nika stressed UNAMID’s keenness to support the government programmes particularly the national schools’ competition which would take place in South Darfur in November.

He described the schools’ competition as a good opportunity to enhance security, peace and peaceful coexistence in South Darfur.

Last year, the UN Security Council decided to reduce the UNAMID, admitting that the security situation has improved in the Darfur region.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second-largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the Darfur conflict since 2003, and over 2.5 million are displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)

China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)

Goodbye Dr Amin Mekki Madani 2018-09-05 11:23:32 In early September 2016, in an academic interview, I was asked the question: who is a civil society leader? My answer was: Amin Mekki Madani. Last Friday, 31 August 2018, almost two years later, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.