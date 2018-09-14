Tripartite committee discusses repatriation of Sudanese refugees from Chad



September 14, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The joint committee among Sudan, Chad and the United Nations on Friday has discussed in N’Djamena the voluntary repatriation of Sudanese refugees in Chad.

On 31 May 2017, Sudan, Chad and the UNHCR signed two separate tripartite agreements on the voluntary return of Sudanese refugees from Chad and Chadian refugees from Sudan.

Also, the three parties in January 2018 signed an operational plan for the repatriation of 20,000 Sudanese refugees from Chad to Darfur region during this year.

The Sudanese and Chadian sides were headed by the refugee commissioners Hamad al-Gizouli and Mahmoud Aseel with the participation of UN representatives in Sudan and Chad.

Sudan’s Ambassador to N’Djamena Abdel-Aziz Hassan Salih told the official news agency SUNA the meetings aims at developing the detailed plan to repatriate the Sudanese refugees during the next period.

UN reports say the security situation in Darfur has largely improved but stress that the lack of infrastructures and services prevent the return of refugees and displaced persons to their areas of origin.

Chad hosts over 300,000 Sudanese refugees residing in the eastern region of the neighbouring country not far from the border with Chad.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)