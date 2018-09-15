SSOA holdout groups voice rejection of South Sudan’s revitalized peace

 
 
 
September 14, 2018 (JUBA) - Several groups members of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance voiced their rejection of the revitalized peace agreement saying it only serves Sudan and Uganda interests and pledged to continue their struggle for a sustainable peace.

The media release announcing the rejection was signed by the National Salvation Front (NAS) of Gen. Thomas C. Swaka, Pagan A. Oketch, People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) chaired by Hakim Dario, National Democratic Movement (NDM) led by Emanuel Aban and the United Democratic Republic Alliance (UDRA) of Gatwech K. Thich.

The NAS and PDM have already rejected the governance agreement pointing it does not respond to their demand for a genuine federal system. Also, Pagan Amum rejected the governance deal as the Chair of the SPLM-FDs but this time he appended his signature without the name of his.

"We, the undersigned leaders and our respective organizations would like to inform our people and the international community that we are not party to the Revitalized Peace Agreement signed on 12th September 2018," reads the statement.

The holdout leaders further vowed to continue the search for a just, inclusive and sustainable peace.

In addition, they called on the United Nations Security Council, the AU, TROIKA, EU and IGAD Plus "to take note of the shortcomings of the signed peace agreement, which now renders it unsustainable and subservient to outside regional interests than to those of the people of South Sudan".

Beside their demand for a strong federal regime, the non-signatories said the agreement failed to address the root causes of the South Sudanese crisis, to bring justice and accountability for war crimes and atrocities.

All these deficiencies make the "Revitalized Peace Agreement unsustainable, and is at a great risk of returning the country to another war as it did in July 2016," they stressed.

The IGAD leaders responded positively to the demands of the SPLM-IO and SSOA in terms of the disputed number of states and tribal boundaries, decision-making process in the meeting of the presidency, cabinet, and the legislative assembly as well as state and local governments. Also, they reviewed the procedures of the permanent constitutional-making process.

However, during the talks, NAS and PDM accused the mediation of brushing aside their demands for a federal system granting sufficient autonomy and adequate resources to the states vis-à-vis the federal government.

Observers say the mediation approach adopted by the IGAD this time was positive because the mediation team when it fails to reach a compromise between the parties used to refer the disputed matter s to the IGAD leadership which play the mediation at another sphere directly at the level of foreign ministers or the heads of state and government.

However, they say what is problematic, it sometimes allows the government to impose its point of view at the higher levels of negotiations when the matters are discussed by the ministers and leaders without giving the opposition the opportunity to advocate its positions.

During the Khartoum round of talks, the opposition reached the Sudanese president who sought to reflect their positions at the meetings of the heads of state and government. Also, Omer al-Bashir used to coordinate with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to press Kiir to make some concessions.

The Troika countries praised the role played by the IGAD in the resolution of the conflict but remained sceptical over Juba full commitment to implement the deal, based on the repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement and attacks on civilians and aid workers.

  • 15 September 07:51, by Kush Natives

    Childish goon, bunch of self interest groups are 🏃 politics in foreign countries. Why baby crying now? Everyone including you were invited to AA to express themselves before final peace agreement is signed. Now, you just start regretting. Peace is completely signed, and concern citizens are still celebrating now as we’re speaking. Now, you can start lobbying the government of national unity for b

    repondre message

    • 15 September 08:00, by Kush Natives

      - brand new peace process. Otherwise the government and the former IOs leadership are putting up a mechanism of how to implement the successful peace agreement. NAS, FDs, PDM and so forth are now to determine their destiny, either join the already signed peace with the rest of South Sudanese or keep your guns silent in the bushes till we come back to you. We’re tired of so much greed self serving e

      repondre message

      • 15 September 08:10, by Kush Natives

        - elite group within the opposition, federalism, 32 states, 3 regions and 10 states did not caused any war. So, what’s it people are subjected to a generation of war? Corruption is the only thing that caused the war. Thomas and Pagan were among top wanted officials for the corruption allegations. No one benefited from oil since 2005 in South Sudan, except all those rebels.

        repondre message

      • 15 September 08:18, by Malakal county Simon

        For your information,

        IO is not a former yet, until signed peace has been implemented in good spirit otherwise, we are still a peace partners!!

        repondre message

        • 15 September 08:35, by Kush Natives

          Malakal county Simon,
          There’s nothing wrong with calling an IO a former opposition, they will share the same government now. So, let’s put all the implementation of this peace on shoulders, so that no side will start counting itself out of the deal. Let’s insert our energy into it so that our kids go back to school tomorrow. Let’s reconcile here in the media as well. I haven’t gone to my farm for

          repondre message

          • 15 September 08:37, by Kush Natives

            - 4 years because of insecurity in the country side, let’s enjoy the peace once for all! God bless South Sudan, one people one nation under God!

            repondre message

            • 15 September 09:11, by Malakal county Simon

              Let’s see how we go!!

              repondre message

  • 15 September 10:09, by aborigin

    Thomas should up his game, he is going to be the biggest loser here because politics is a game of give and take and "if you can’t defeat them, join the"... the ball is in his court now.

    repondre message

    • 15 September 10:12, by Eastern

      Looking at this as purely Thomas’ game is being myopic. Thomas is in Cirilo and the Khartoum peace jokes is out there for all and sundry to see...What is your problem with Thomas the Cirilo...?

      repondre message

  • 15 September 10:24, by aborigin

    Well lets talk squarely of the stakeholders rejecting the R-ARCSS just to avoid the petty ignorance of summing it up "myopic".... anyone who wants to be relevant is missing out in this game (kpa), it might be hard for some to understand BUT wise ones would thank me later.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



