International scepticism should not push to spoil South Sudan peace: Kiir

President Kiir (R) and SPLM-Io leader Machar shake hands after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September 2018 (photo AFP)
September 15, 2018 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir Saturday said he understands international scepticism on the government’s commitment to implement the revitalized peace agreement but expressed hope that it would not push them to be peace spoilers.

Kiir made his remarks in a statement on the signing of the revitalized peace agreement to the South Sudanese where he expressed his commitment to implement an agreement he "voluntarily reached". Also, he said that by being united South Sudanese can achieve stability and development.

Reacting to the Troika statement on the peace agreement, he said he was aware of the international scepticism over the government’s commitment to making peace, pointing that during the liberation struggle people questioned their ability to get the independence but they emerged victorious.

"Our destiny is not determined in the corridors of power outside South Sudan, we have been capable of writing our own history and this time is not any different," he said.

"We welcome any scepticism because it will only fuel our resolve to consolidate peace in our country. Where we may be concerned is when sceptics become spoilers to the peace process just to prove their doom prophecies," he added.

In a statement released on 12 September, the Troika countries said concerned about the parties’ commitment to the agreement, and to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed in Addis Ababa in December.

The Troika further said they want to be convinced by the government’s seriousness through the end of violence, humanitarian access, a release of political detainees and justice.

President Kiir with the support of the South Sudanese and the opposition groups they will work to democracy and a prospering nation.

"We are on course to build the most democratic, stable, just, and prosperous society in Africa and it starts with this Agreement," he stressed.

Regarding the recovery and development projects, he once again spoke about the roads construction and agriculture agreements sealed with the Chinese government and companies on the sidelines of the Forum on China - Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

"We will do this using our oil resources to pay for infrastructure projects so that we do not pass debt burden on our children and the generations to follow," he said before to add that the "success of these projects depends on the consolidation of peace".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 September 23:01, by Nairobimitot

    The two Powerful leaders President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the First Vice President cannot wait to work together and develop this country through peace and stability. South Sudan belongs to President Salva Kiir and his Vice Presidents, and if you are a holdout group, you need to hold out as long as you like because you are not going to succeed and because you do not want peace.

    We need roads I mean good quality roads that will be better than any other African countries. We need hospitals at least five hospitals in Juba, and we need a big airport to be built so that the development can go smoothly without any obstruction.

    President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar need to understand that the country belongs to them and if they fight, the state will collapse, and the people of South Sudan including beautiful small children of South Sudan will suffer. And that is not what they want. The President loves all his people, and he wants them to have a better future and better quality of life. I am very Sorry for the war but let this war be a good lesson to all of us, those who are dead and those who are living and those are not yet born.
    South Sudan will never have a civil again.

    repondre message

  • 15 September 23:40, by The Rhino

    What a joke,

    Strickly spoken,these two people,Kiir and Machar wasted the ideal precious moment of real peace and stability in South Sudan right after the secession of the country from North Sudan 2011.Now,why would today a simple South Sudanese believe that these two power hungry idiots would ever provide services,education or build schools,roads and hospitals in South Sudan with scathed economy?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Latest Comments & Analysis


Khartoum’s peace agreement: A looming disaster 2018-09-15 07:42:34 By Duop Chak Wuol Throughout the South Sudanese peace process, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) has been faced with serious political issues. These issues make it (...)

South Sudan troubled history in the backdrop of the ongoing peace process 2018-09-09 19:11:03 By Deng Vanang The role of history in politics and everyday life including medicine, tells us how problems start and why they continuously repeat themselves if not attended to correctly, (...)

China’s political and economic exploitation of Sudan 2018-09-06 21:21:15 China’s Political and Economic Exploitation of Sudan without the Call for Ceasing the Wars and Reaching to Just Sustainable Peace is Deplorable By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Unity State community in Kenya supports Khartoum peace agreement 2018-08-17 08:33:21 PRESS STATMENT 14th Aug, 2018 Re: We shall Rally behind Khartoum Peace Agreement The Unity State Community Association in Kenya was established in 2010 to organize and mobilize the people of (...)

The Suspension of Hurriyat Online Newspaper 2018-04-29 07:04:37 Sudan Democracy First Group 28 April 2018 The Sudanese civil and political circles and those concerned with Sudan were shocked by the news that the management of Hurriyat online newspaper has (...)

Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan 2018-04-22 10:01:20 UN Secretary-General, New York African Union Commission, Addis Ababa UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Geneva Petition on the Deteriorating Human Rights and Humanitarian Situation in Sudan (...)


MORE
